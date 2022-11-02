ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

Prompt bunker availability across all fuel grades remains tight in Singapore. Recommended lead times for HSFO are the longest in the port at 7-10 days, while VLSFO has slightly shorter lead times of 7-9 days, and LSMGO has 5-7 days.

Singapore’s middle distillate stocks were drawn to four-month lows in the week ending 26 October and have averaged 8% lower so far this month than in September, according to Enterprise Singapore.

Singapore’s residual fuel oil stocks have averaged roughly steady between September and October. The bulk of HSFO cargo volumes have continued to arrive in Singapore from the UAE and Russia this month, according to cargo tracker Vortexa. There have also been substantial low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) imports from Malaysia.

East Asia

Bunker operations at Zhoushan’s outer port limits (OPL) have been suspended since Thursday last week due to bad weather. It is likely to resume Wednesday afternoon when calmer weather is forecast, according to White Whale Shipping Agency.

Very prompt VLSFO and LSMGO bunker delivery dates are available for small quantities in Zhoushan, subject to weather conditions. 3-5 days are advised for larger quantities. HSFO requires lead times of 4-6 days.

Recommended lead times for VLSFO are around seven days in South Korean ports, but one supplier can deliver prompt stems with lead times of about two days, sources say. Lead times of seven days are advised for both LSMGO and HSFO in South Korean ports.

Meanwhile, availability of VLSFO remains tight with some suppliers in Hong Kong where lead times are around seven days. Some suppliers can offer the grade on prompt dates, a source says.

South Asia

Several Indian ports, including Mumbai, Mundra and Kandla on the northwest coast, and Cochin and Chennai on the southern coast, have good availability of VLSFO with lead times of 2-3 days.

Visakhapatnam’s VLSFO price has seen some upward pressure recently as only one supplier can provide the grade.

Meanwhile, VLSFO availability is subject to inquiry in Tuticorin.

Suppliers in Paradip on India’s east coast have almost run out of VLSFO. VLSFO can be delivered in Haldia with recommended lead times of 2-3 days.

The Sri Lankan ports of Colombo and Trincomalee have good availability of VLSFO. One supplier can offer the grade for prompt dates, sources say.

Middle East

Fujairah’s VLSFO price has been trending lower than other major Asian hubs since the beginning of last month and remains the most attractive. Demand in the UAE port remains weak and continues to keep a lid on prices, sources say.

VLSFO has recommended lead times of around five days in Fujairah, and LSMGO requires four days. HSFO has the longest lead times of eight days.

Availability of VLSFO in Sohar remains good. Prompt dates for LSMGO stems are available in both the Omani ports of Sohar and Duqm.

