ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

Steady demand in Singapore has contributed to tighten the port’s bunker market. Recommended lead times in Singapore for VLSFO now stretch to 11-13 days as most suppliers are fully booked for prompt dates. But some suppliers can still offer prompt dates at a price premium, a source says.

Availability of LSMGO has become tighter in the port, with lead times now stretching to 10-12 days. Lead times for HSFO vary between suppliers and are in a wide range of 6-10 days.

Singapore’s inventories of both middle distillates and residual fuel oil have been draw, according to Enterprise Singapore. Singapore’s middle distillate stocks averaged 3% lower in November than in October. Residual fuel oil stocks averaged 5% lower despite an increase in imports.

East Asia

Zhoushan has been grappling with weather-related disruptions since last week. Bad weather is likely to impact bunker operations persistently throughout the winter, a source says.

Recommended lead times for VLSFO in Zhoushan are 3-5 days. Notably, the Chinese bunkering hub has been plagued with very weak demand for a while now. Availability of HSFO is getting tighter in Zhoushan, as most suppliers are running low on stocks. Recommended lead times for HSFO in the port vary as availability is currently subject to enquiry.

Meanwhile, LSMGO has the shortest lead times in Zhoushan at 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, VLSFO supply remains steady in Hong Kong, with lead times of around five days. But prompt dates for the grade are a little difficult to lock in as barge availability remains tight, a source says.

Weather disruptions might hamper bunker operations in the South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, Daesan, Taean and Yeosu across the week, sources say. VLSFO and LSMGO grades are available on prompt dates across South Korean ports, with short lead times of three days advised. Recommended lead times for HSFO are longer and vary between 5-9 days in South Korean ports.

LSMGO availability is normal in the Philippines’ Manila, with lead times of three days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Indonesian ports. One supplier can supply prompt stems.

South Asia

Availability of VLSFO remains steady in India’s Mumbai, with lead times of around five days.

VLSFO availability remains good across Mundra and Kandla on the northwest coast, with lead times of three days.

Cochin and Chennai on India’s southern coast both have VLSFO readily available. Prompt dates for both VLSFO and LSMGO remain available in Visakhapatnam on India’s southwestern coast.

Meanwhile, lead times for VLSFO in Paradip on India’s east coast are subject to enquiry. Haldia has good availability of VLSFO.

Availability across VLSFO and LSMGO remains normal in the Sri Lankan port of Colombo with short lead times of three days. Only one supplier can offer HSFO in the port, and with lead times of only three days, a source says.

VLSFO availability remains good in Trincomalee.

Middle East

Recommended lead times for VLSFO in Fujairah have increased to 10 days, from seven previously, as availability has been getting tighter due to delays at loading terminals.

Fujairah’s LSMGO requires lead times of around nine days, while shorter lead times of six days are advised for HSFO in the UAE port.

Availability of prompt dates for VLSFO remains good in Oman’s Sohar, where it is delivered via barge. Lead times of around three days are recommended. Suppliers can offer LSMGO in the Omani ports of Muscat, Duqm, Salalah and Sohar via truck, with prompt deliveries in 1-2 days possible.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy, (https://engine.online/)