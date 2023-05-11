ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Securing prompt deliveries of VLSFO and HSFO can be difficult in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, partly because of product tightness at refineries, a source says. Lead times of 6-7 days are advised for good coverage from suppliers, the source adds.

Shell’s Pernis refinery near Rotterdam is undergoing a scheduled three-month maintenance, which is set to be completed by the end of this month.

Availability of LSMGO is said to be better than other grades in the ARA, with recommended lead times at a shorter 3-5 days, sources say.

Independently held gasoil stocks in the ARA averaged slightly higher in the first week of May than across April.

India became the ARA’s top gasoil import source in April. Gasoil imports from India accounted for 22% of the region’s total last month, up from 13% in March, according to cargo tracker Vortexa.

Other gasoil import sources for the ARA were Saudi Arabia (20%), Qatar (8%), Germany (7%) and Italy (6%).

Bunker fuels availability is said to be tight for prompt dates in Flushing, while VLSFO delivery is subject to enquiry in the UK’s Pembroke port.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal for prompt delivery off Skaw, a source says. But delivery prospects for HSFO are subject to enquiries, the source adds.

In Germany’s Hamburg, supply of VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal. Lead times of around 5-6 days are recommended for all fuel grades, a source says.

VLSFO and HSFO deliveries are subject to enquiries in Bremerhaven.

Mediterranean

Supply of most bunker fuel grades is said to be normal in Gibraltar, but fixing prompt stems of HSFO can be slightly difficult there, sources say. One supplier in Gibraltar is fully booked for prompt dates.

Lead times of 3-5 days are advised for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries in Gibraltar, while HSFO can require a longer period of 5-7 days.

Minimal congestion was reported in Gibraltar and Algeciras on Wednesday, according to MH Bland. Three suppliers in Algeciras were behind schedule on Wednesday morning.

Prompt supply of VLSFO is said to be normal in Algeciras and Ceuta, a source says.

Bunker operations were progressing normally in Ceuta on Wednesday, where three vessels were due to arrive for bunkers throughout the day, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Co.

Some ports in the Gibraltar Strait are forecast to experience bad weather conditions this week, which could delay bunker deliveries.

HSFO is tight for prompt dates in Portugal’s Lisbon, a source says.

Bunkering has been suspended at Las Palmas’ outer anchorage since Monday due to rough weather conditions, according to port agent MH Bland. Strong winds and swells of 2.3 metres hit the port on Wednesday morning. The weather is forecast to remain bad until Saturday, which could cause more delays and disruptions. Meanwhile, bunker deliveries will remain available via ex-pipe at berth or by barge at the port’s inner anchorage, MH Bland says.

Strong winds are also forecast to hit the nearby port of Tenerife this week, which could complicate deliveries there.

Bunker fuel supply across all grades is said to be normal in Malta. Some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates off Malta, a source says. However, offshore Malta is forecast to experience rough weather over the weekend, which could cause delays.

Availability of all bunker fuel grades is also normal in Greece’s Piraeus port, a source says.

Africa

Bunker fuels supply is said to be normal in Durban, Algoa Bay and other South African ports, sources say. But fixing prompt stems for VLSFO and LSMGO can be difficult in Durban and Algoa Bay, where lead times of up to seven days are recommended, a source says.

Bunkering is progressing normally in Algoa Bay, according to Rennies Ships Agency. Strong winds and high swells are forecast to hit the bay in periods between Thursday and Sunday, which could complicate deliveries. 15 vessels are due to arrive for bunkers in Port Elizabeth and Algoa Bay over the course of the rest of the week, Rennies says.

