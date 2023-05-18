ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Supply of VLSFO and HSFO is said to have improved from last week in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, but securing prompt deliveries can still be difficult as fewer suppliers will be able to offer, a source says.

Suppliers can deliver LSMGO stems for prompt dates in the ARA, the source adds. Recommended lead times for delivery of the grade in Rotterdam are up to three days.

Independently held gasoil stocks in the ARA averaged 4% higher in the first two weeks of May than across April.

India emerged as the ARA’s top gasoil import source this month. Gasoil imports from the country have accounted for 28% of the region’s total so far this month, followed by Saudi Arabia’s 18%, according to cargo tracker Vortexa.

Other gasoil import sources for the ARA were the UAE (16%), the US (8%) and Italy (6%).

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal for delivery off Skaw, a source says. However, delivery prospects for HSFO remain subject to enquiries, a source says.

Bunker fuel supply across all grades is said to be normal in the German port of Hamburg. Lead times of around 5-6 days are recommended for VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO there, a source says.

VLSFO and HSFO deliveries remain subject to enquiries in Bremerhaven.

Mediterranean

Bunker fuel availability of all grades is said to be normal in Gibraltar, a source says. Two suppliers can deliver prompt stems of VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO.

Minimal congestion was reported in Gibraltar and Algeciras on Wednesday, according to port agent MH Bland. One supplier in Gibraltar and two in Algeciras were behind schedule on Wednesday.

Bunker supply is said to be normal in Ceuta, where prompt delivery of VLSFO is possible. Bunker operations were progressing normally in Ceuta on Wednesday. Seven vessels were due to arrive for bunkers throughout the day, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Co.

Meanwhile, bunker operations at Las Palmas’ outer anchorage have been suspended since last week due to bad weather. The weather is forecast to remain unfavourable until Sunday, which could cause more delays and disruptions. However, bunker deliveries via ex-pipe at berth or by barge at the port’s inner anchorage will remain available, MH Bland says.

Strong winds are also forecast to hit the nearby port of Tenerife this week, which could complicate deliveries there.

Bunker fuel supply across all grades is said to be normal in Malta. Some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates off Malta, a source says. However, offshore Malta is forecast to experience rough weather conditions this week, which could cause delays.

Africa

Bunkering was suspended in Algoa Bay on Wednesday morning amid adverse weather conditions, according to Rennies Ships Agency. Two vessels were waiting to receive bunkers at anchorage, while one more vessel was held up waiting in the adjacent Port Elizabeth, Rennies says. The weather is expected to improve on Thursday evening, which could allow suppliers to deliver stems.

Bunker fuels supply is said to be normal in Algoa Bay, Durban and other South African ports, sources say. But fixing prompt stems for VLSFO and LSMGO can be difficult in Durban and Algoa Bay, where lead times of up to seven days are recommended, a source says.

Prompt supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Mozambique’s Nacala port, while fixing prompt stems for VLSFO can be difficult in Maputo, a source says.

Source: ENGINE, By Shilpa Sharma, https://engine.online/news