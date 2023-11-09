ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

HSFO has become more widely available for bunkering in Rotterdam and the rest of the ARA hub, a source says. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for the grade.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the ARA. Lead times of 4-5 days are recommended for both grades.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks averaged 1% lower in October than across September, according to Insights Global data. The region’s stocks declined despite a rise in imports in October. According to cargo tracker Vortexa, the ARA hub imported 243,000 b/d of fuel oil last month, much more than the 164,000 b/d imported in September.

The majority of fuel oil cargoes arrived from the UK, which accounted for 20% of the ARA’s total fuel oil imports in October. Poland (11%) and Brazil (9%) were the second and third biggest ARA fuel oil import sources.

The ARA’s independent gasoil inventories – which include diesel and heating oil – declined by 5% in October.

LSMGO availability is normal in Flushing, where a supplier can deliver the grade for prompt delivery dates.

At the German port of Hamburg, availability for all fuel grades remains good. Recommended lead times are up to five days for all three grades, a source said.

Mediterranean

HSFO availability remains good in Gibraltar, a source says. Recommended lead times are 5-7 days to ensure good coverage. Three suppliers in Gibraltar Strait ports have good availability of HSFO, a source says.

Three vessels were waiting to bunker in Gibraltar on Wednesday, port agent MH Bland said. One supplier was experiencing delays of 4-6 hours in Gibraltar.

LSMGO availability is normal in nearby Algeciras. Two suppliers can supply the grade for prompt delivery dates.

Unlike Gibraltar, HSFO availability is very tight in Las Palmas. The earliest delivery date with one supplier is as far away as 25 November, while another supplier has no HSFO to offer in Las Palmas.

Rough weather conditions have halted bunkering in Las Palmas’ outer anchorage since Tuesday. Meanwhile, bunker deliveries were still available via ex-pipe at berth or by barge at the port’s inner anchorage on Wednesday, says MH Bland.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the Portuguese ports of Lisbon and Sines.

HSFO availability is very tight in Malta and Istanbul, with only non-prompt deliveries available with suppliers, a source said.

In the Greek port of Piraeus, HSFO and VLSFO fuel grade availability is very tight, a source says. Only non-prompt deliveries are available for these grades.

Africa

LSMGO availability is tight in the South African ports of Richards Bay and Durban, a source says.

Offshore bunkering has been suspended at the Algoa Bay anchorage for over a month now. The deliveries came to a standstill after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) detained bunker barges over import duty disputes in September.

Talks between offshore bunker suppliers and authorities have reached an advanced stage, but it remains unclear how soon bunkering could resume, a port agent told ENGINE.

Meanwhile, bunkering is progressing normally in the adjacent Port Elizabeth, where only one supplier is delivering stems, the port agent added.

In Mozambique’s Nacala port, HSFO and LSMGO availability is good, a source said. VLSFO availability remains tight in the port, with the earliest delivery date currently 23 November.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good in Maputo. The earliest delivery dates for these two grades are anywhere between 12-15 November.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair and Nithin Chandran, https://engine.online/news