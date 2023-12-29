ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

All grades remain in tight availability for prompt delivery dates in the ARA hub. Lead times of 5-7 days have been recommended for HSFO and VLSFO, a trader said. A shorter lead times of 4-5 days are recommended for LSMGO.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 2% higher so far this month than across November, according to Insights Global Data.

The region has imported 240,000 b/d of fuel oil so far this month, up from 225,000 b/d imported in November, according to cargo tracker Vortexa. Denmark has been the biggest fuel import oil source for the ARA hub, accounting for 24% of its total fuel oil imports in December. The UK (15%) has ranked second, while Poland (11%) holds the third position. Other import sources have been Sweden (9%) and Greece (8%).

Moreover, the ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have remained unchanged so far this month. The ARA has imported 452,000 b/d of gasoil so far this month, up from 382,000 b/d of gasoil imported in November.

Off Skaw, lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for LSMGO and VLSFO, a trader said. Securing prompt HSFO off Skaw is difficult and lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for the grade.

Meanwhile, bunker fuel availability is normal in the German port of Hamburg. Lead times of 3-5 days are recommended for all three bunker fuel grades.

Mediterranean

Prompt LSMGO availability has tightened in Gibraltar. Some sources expect the availability of the grade could improve next week. Lead times of 4-6 days are recommended for LSMGO, while 5-6 days for VLSFO, a trader said. HSFO availability is relatively better, with recommended lead times of 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, ports in the Canary Islands are seeing increased demand from vessels diverting around Africa to avoid escalating tensions in the Red Sea. Some suppliers in Las Palmas are struggling with a lack of VLSFO supply, a trader said. A supplier is uncertain about the arrival of the VLSFO replenishment cargo at the port. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for HSFO and VLSFO, and 4-6 days for LSMGO.

HSFO availability is tight in the Turkish port of Istanbul. Securing prompt stems is difficult at the port. The grade is also tight off Malta, where prompt stems are difficult to secure.

Calmer weather is expected off Malta for the rest of the week after a period of adverse conditions in recent weeks.

The Greek port of Piraeus is facing potential bunker supply disruption due to an announced strike at a refinery from 2-6 January. The strike could cause bunker supply disruption at the port, a trader told ENGINE. HSFO supply is tight in the port with only non-prompt delivery dates available, the trader added.

Africa

Bunker demand has surged in Port Louis in Mauritius because of increased demand from ships rerouting around Africa to avoid attacks in the Red Sea, a trader says. Most suppliers in Port Louis can cater to this rise in demand.

South African ports of Durban and Richards Bay have witnessed an uptake in demand. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for VLSFO at Richard’s Bay and Durban, a trader said.

LSMGO availability continues to remain tight in these ports and is subject to enquiry, the trader added.

Ports in Mozambique have also witnessed a rise in demand. There has been a significant increase in bunker-only calls in the Nacala outer anchorage and Maputo OPL, a source from CPG Bunkering told ENGINE.

The Mozambique-based supplier claims to have enough bunker stocks available to cater to the high demand. Despite increased demand, no congestion has been reported in Nacala and Maputo. However, barge availability is slightly tight in Maputo port.

All grades remain in good availability for prompt deliveries in Nacala. VLSFO availability is a bit tight in Maputo, while LSMGO availability is normal there.

Meanwhile, Offshore bunkering in Algoa is likely to resume on 1 February, after having been suspended since September. However, some traders say the date is speculative as there has been no official announcement from the South African authorities.

Supply is currently limited to in-port deliveries by one supplier in Port Elizabeth.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news