ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

In the ARA hub, recommended lead times for HSFO have come down slightly to 4-6 days, according to a trader. In the last few weeks, lead times of 5-7 days were recommended for the high sulphur grade. LSMGO availability continues to be good for prompt delivery dates with lead times of 2-4 days advised for the grade. VLSFO requires slightly longer lead times of 5-7 days, a trader told ENGINE.

Availability of bunker fuel in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp is currently normal, according to a trader. With comparatively fewer suppliers in Amsterdam, lead times may be slightly longer.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 5% lower so far this month than across January, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 117,000 b/d of fuel oil in February so far, sharply down from 222,000 b/d in January, according to cargo tracker Vortexa data. The ARA hub imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 48/52 ratio in January, but coming into February, that ratio has tilted much more towards LSFO and changed to 82/18.

Sweden has emerged as the ARA hub’s biggest fuel oil import source, accounting for 22% of the ARA’s total imports this month. Denmark (21%) has ranked second, followed by Germany and the UK (19% each).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have increased by 6% so far in February. That comes despite a decrease in imports from 399,000 b/d in January to 382,000 b/d this month.

In the German port of Hamburg, availability is good across all bunker fuel grades. Lead times have remained unchanged over the past few weeks with a trader advising 3-5 days for all three grades.

Off Skaw, suggested lead times for LSMGO and VLSFO bunker grades are 5-7 days, while HSFO remains tight and can require lead times of 7-10 days.

Mediterranean

Ports in the Gibraltar Straits have been reeling under adverse weather conditions since last week. Gibraltar port faced a temporary suspension in operations on Thursday night which continued into Friday due to a thunderstorm warning and strong gale-force winds. This has caused congestion due to a severe backlog in Gibraltar and also led to supplier delays in Algeciras.

Lead times of 6-8 days have been recommended for HSFO, according to a source. Comparatively shorter lead times of 5-6 days are advised for VLSFO. Prompt LSMGO availability is good with lead times of 2-4 days recommended for the grade.

Rough weather conditions off Malta are likely to impact bunkering at some anchorage locations on Wednesday. As a result, a bunker backlog could materialise off Malta, a source said. Availability is currently good for all grades.

In the Greek port of Piraeus, availability is tight for prompt delivery dates across all grades, a trader said. Strong wind gusts of 26 knots are forecast for Wednesday and may impact bunkering in the anchorage area.

In Turkey’s Istanbul port, prompt availability for all grades is good, a trader said. Strong winds of 34 knots are forecast in the area on Thursday and may impact bunkering.

Africa

South African ports of Richards Bay and Durban are dealing with extremely tight availability, a trader said.

LSMGO availability is dry at both Richards Bay and Durban. Though VLSFO is available, the grade is running very tight, a source said. Lead times for VLSFO have ranged between 10-14 days in the past few weeks.

Demand for bunkering in South African ports has been shifting to Port Louis in Mauritius, where availability is comparatively better.

Meanwhile, demand continues to be fairly high in the ports of Nacala and Maputo in Mozambique. A supplier in these ports has been witnessing continued high demand due to vessel diversions caused by the Red Sea crisis from December.

In Nacala, HSFO and VLSFO are in high demand, while LSMGO is witnessing moderate demand, a source told ENGINE. Availability of HSFO and LSMGO bunker grades is good in the port, while VLSFO is tight for prompt delivery.

In Maputo, VLSFO is in high demand. As a result, the grade is running tight for prompt delivery dates. Availability of LSMGO is good in the port, the source said.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news