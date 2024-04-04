ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

HSFO supply is currently very tight in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, a trader said. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for the grade’s delivery in the region.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is comparatively better. Lead times of 4-5 days are advised for VLSFO, while LSMGO requires shorter lead times of 2-4 days.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks averaged 9% higher in March, compared to February, according to Insights Global data. The region’s fuel oil stocks grew to their highest monthly average levels since April 2021.

The ARA hub imported 277,000 b/d of fuel oil in March, up from 256,000 b/d in February, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa.

The UK emerged as the ARA’s biggest fuel oil import source in March, accounting for 19% of the region’s total imports. Mexico ranked second, accounting for 18% of the total imports, followed by Poland (10%) and Germany and France (8% each).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — increased by 7% in March. The inventories rose to their highest monthly average levels since June last year. The region imported 532,000 b/d of gasoil in March, up from 301,000 b/d imported in February.

Availability across all bunker fuel grades is good in the German port of Hamburg. Lead times of 3-5 days are advised for deliveries there, according to a trader.

LSMGO and VLSFO availability is good for non-prompt delivery off Skaw. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for both grades, same as last week. HSFO supply is comparatively tighter there, requiring lead times of 7-10 days.

Adverse weather conditions could hamper bunkering off Skaw on Thursday, a source said. Rough weather is forecast in the area intermittently over the rest of the week.

Mediterranean

Availability of all bunker fuel grades is said to be normal in Gibraltar, with recommended lead times of 5-7 days. Bunker operations resumed in the port on Sunday after remaining closed for five days due to bad weather. The port authority suspended all operations on Tuesday last week due to adverse weather conditions, which led to severe bunker backlogs. 15 vessels were waiting to receive bunkers on Wednesday morning in Gibraltar, down from 19 vessels on Tuesday, a source said. Meanwhile, conducive weather is forecast in the Gibraltar Strait for the rest of this week, which could allow bunker suppliers to clear backlogs.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is currently good in the nearby Ceuta port, and suppliers can offer prompt delivery for both grades, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Co.

Bunker operations are running smoothly in Ceuta. The bunker barge SPABunker Cuarenta resumed operations on Monday after its services were suspended due to bad weather last week, said Jose Salama & Co.

Bunker availability is normal in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, a trader said. Calmer weather is forecast in Las Palmas this week, after a spell of extremely bad weather last week. This will allow bunkering operations to run smoothly in the port.

Other Mediterranean ports such as Piraeus, Malta and Istanbul continue to witness poor bunker demand, a trader said.

Availability is normal across all grades in the Greek port of Piraeus, a trader said. Suppliers can offer prompt delivery dates for all bunker fuel grades in the port. Conducive weather is forecast in the area for the rest of the week, which would allow bunkering to proceed smoothly.

Bunker fuels availability is good off Malta, a source said. Prompt delivery dates are available for all grades there.

In Turkey’s Istanbul, supply of all bunker fuel grades is said to be normal.

Africa

Securing prompt deliveries of VLSFO in the South African ports of Richards Bay and Durban can be difficult, according to a trader. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for the grade. LSMGO supply is currently dry in Durban, the trader said.

Meanwhile, bunker demand is said to have improved in Mozambique’s Nacala and Maputo ports, a source said. Availability of all bunker fuel grades is good in Nacala, the source added. Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is also good in Maputo.

The suspension of offshore bunkering in Algoa Bay has entered its seventh month in April. The South African Revenue Services (SARS) suspended offshore bunkering after it detained bunker barges over import duty disputes. One supplier is currently offering in-port deliveries in Port Elizabeth, where bunkering is only available by truck.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news