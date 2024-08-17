ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Availability across all three grades is normal in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub. Most suppliers can offer prompt delivery dates in these ports, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 3–5 days are generally recommended in the ARA hub.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 3% lower coming into August than across July, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 73,000 b/d of fuel oil in August so far, registering a steep decline from 296,000 b/d imported in July, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 63/37 ratio so far this month, compared to July when the ratio was 50/50.

Germany has emerged as the ARA’s top fuel oil import source in August so far, accounting for 58% of the total imports, followed by Poland (37%) and Finland (5%).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have dropped by 3% so far this month. The region has imported 556,000 b/d of gasoil so far this month, up from 303,000 b/d of gasoil in July, according to Vortexa data. In Germany’s Hamburg port, all grades remain good for prompt supply, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times have remained consistent over the past few months, with a trader recommending lead times of 3–5 days for all grades.

Mediterranean

Prompt bunker fuel availability has been slightly tight in Gibraltar for the second consecutive week, a source said. Lead times of 4-6 days are recommended in the port for all grades, consistent with last week. Minimal congestion was reported in the port on Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 21 knots are forecast on Wednesday and Saturday, which could hamper bunkering in the port.

Bunker fuel availability has tightened in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, with lead times stretching from last week’s 3–5 days to 4–6 days now. Some suppliers in Las Palmas have tight delivery schedules because of high demand, a trader told ENGINE.

Meanwhile, the availability of HSFO and VLSFO grades is currently tight for prompt delivery in the Greek port of Piraeus, a trader said. HSFO demand is said to be strong in the port. Most coastal vessels and ocean-going container ships often bunker HSFO in Piraeus, a Greek trader told ENGINE.

Suppliers are mostly offering VLSFO for non-prompt delivery dates in Piraeus. LSMGO availability is normal in the port, but demand for the grade has been strong, a source said. Rough weather- induced bunkering disruptions may impact Piraeus from Wednesday to Saturday.

In other Mediterranean bunker hubs of Malta Offshore and Istanbul, demand has been relatively low, a trader said.

Availability is normal for all grades off Malta, a trader said. Malta Offshore was struggling with HSFO tightness last week, but the supply of the grade has improved coming into this week. LSMGO and VLSFO grades are also available for prompt delivery dates there, a source said. Bad weather is likely to hamper bunkering off Malta between Thursday and Saturday.

Some suppliers in Turkey’s Istanbul port are now offering HSFO for prompt delivery dates, an improvement from last week when supply was very tight. VLSFO and LSMGO supply is also good in the port, with most suppliers offering the grades within lead times of 3–4 days. Bunkering may be affected between Wednesday and Saturday due to adverse weather forecast in the area.

Africa

LSMGO remains tight in the South African port of Durban, with traders recommending lead times of up to two weeks for the grade. VLSFO is also tight for prompt delivery dates in both Durban and Richards Bay, a trader said. Lead times of 7–10 days are advised for VLSFO. Wind gusts of 24 knots are forecast in Durban on Saturday, which may disrupt bunkering.

Mauritius’ Port Louis continues to witness tightness in supply across all three bunker grades, a trader said. Lead times of over two weeks are recommended to ensure full coverage from suppliers. Adverse weather is forecast in periods between Wednesday and Saturday, which could complicate bunkering in Port Louis.

Source: By Manjula Nair, ENGINE