ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Availability of HSFO continues to remain tight for very prompt delivery dates (0-2 days) in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub. Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO grades is comparatively better there. Lead times of 3–5 days are advised by traders for all grades in the ARA hub. Demand has picked up slightly in the ARA hub

Port of Rotterdam experienced a power outage on Tuesday. But bunkering and shipping remained unaffected, according to a statement released by the port authority.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks averaged 4% lower in August than across July, according to Insights Global data.

Fuel oil stocks are at their lowest since December last year. The stocks have fallen for the third consecutive month in August. Fuel oil stocks peaked at 9.92 million bbls in May and have declined since.

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — increased by 5% in August. Gasoil stocks picked up from July when inventories were at 15.82 million bbls.

In Germany’s Hamburg port, bunkering was proceeding smoothly on Wednesday. Availability is good across all grades, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 3–5 days are recommended across all grades.

Mediterranean

Demand has also picked up slightly across ports in the Gibraltar Strait, a trader said.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in Gibraltar Strait ports, where lead times of 3–5 days are recommended for full coverage from suppliers, a trader said. Gibraltar’s VLSFO price premium over Malta Offshore has narrowed coming into September. Availability of VLSFO is normal off Malta, with lead times of 3–4 days recommended. Calm weather is forecast in Gibraltar for the rest of the week, making it conducive to bunkering.

The Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas witnessed supply tightness in the last few weeks. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades has improved this week, with lead times reducing from last week’s 5-7 days to 3-5 days now. Some suppliers are offering stems for prompt delivery dates, a trader said. HSFO availability is still quite tight in the port with recommended lead times of 5–7 days, unchanged from the previous week.

Mediterranean ports like Malta Offshore and Istanbul have seen a slight uptick in demand this week, a trader said.

Prompt availability of HSFO and VLSFO continues to be tight in the Greek port of Piraeus. Lead times of 5–7 days are advised by traders in the port. In contrast, LSMGO availability is better for prompt delivery dates, with short lead times of 3–4 days advised. Calm weather is forecast in Piraeus allowing for smooth bunkering in the area.

Prompt HSFO availability is tight off Malta, a trader said. Lead times of 4–6 days are recommended off Malta. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good for prompt delivery with lead times of 3–4 days advised. But rough weather is forecast off Malta between Wednesday and Thursday, which may trigger bunkering disruptions in the area, according to a source.

Turkey’s Istanbul port has good availability across all grades, the trader added. Lead times of 3–4 days are recommended. Bad weather conditions are forecast from Wednesday and may impact bunkering until Saturday, a source said.

Africa

VLSFO is mostly available for non-prompt delivery dates in the South African ports of Durban and Richards Bay, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 7–10 days are recommended by a trader.

In Durban, LSMGO continues to remain tight for both prompt and non-prompt delivery dates with lead times of up to two weeks generally recommended to secure the grade.

Wind gusts of up to 24 knots are forecast in Durban on Wednesday and may delay bunkering there.

In Mauritius’ Port Louis, all three grades are tight for prompt delivery dates. A trader has advised lead times of over ten days for full coverage from suppliers.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news