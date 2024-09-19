ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

All grades remain in normal availability in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub. Most suppliers can offer all grades for prompt delivery dates. Lead times of 3–5 days are generally recommended for all three grades, a trader told ENGINE.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 8% lower so far this month than across August, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 179,000 b/d of fuel oil in September so far, down from 223,000 b/d imported in August, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 39/61 ratio so far this month, compared to August when the ratio was more tilted towards LSFO at 53/47.

The UK has retained the topmost spot as the ARA’s biggest fuel oil import source so far this month, accounting for 29% of the total imports. The US has ranked second, accounting for 18% of the ARA’s total imports, followed by Lithuania (17%), Poland (15%) and Israel (13%).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have increased by 12% so far this month. The region has imported 434,000 b/d of gasoil in September so far, up from 355,000 b/d of gasoil imported in August, according to Vortexa data.

Prompt availability for all three grades remains good in the German port of Hamburg. Lead times have stayed consistent over the last few months with traders advising 3–5 days across all grades.

Mediterranean

Prompt HSFO supply is slightly tight in Gibraltar, with lead times increasing from 3–5 days last week to 5–7 days now. One out of the two suppliers in the port has limited HSFO available, adding to the supply pressure for the grade, a source said. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the port, with suppliers able to offer both grades for prompt delivery dates. Lead times of 3–5 days are recommended for both grades, a trader said.

Bunkering disruptions may occur in Gibraltar port on Thursday when wind gusts up to 20 knots are forecast, a source said.

Prompt HSFO supply is once again very tight in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, a trader said. Two HSFO suppliers in Las Palmas don’t have any product available at the moment, the trader added. As a result, lead times for the grade have stretched from 3–5 days seen last week, to 5–7 days now in the port of Las Palmas. Suppliers in the port have struggled with HSFO tightness since mid-August. Although availability improved slightly last week, it has tightened again this week. However, the HSFO supply in Tenerife, also located in the Canary Islands, is currently fine, according to the trader.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in Las Palmas with lead times of 3–5 days advised for both grades.

HSFO supply is ample in Portuguese ports and prompt supply is possible, a supplier said.

Availability for HSFO and VLSFO grades has improved in the Greek port of Piraeus this week. Lead times for both grades have come down from 5-7 days recommended last week to 3-4 days this week.

LSMGO availability is also normal in Piraeus with lead times of 3–4 days advised. Adverse weather-induced bunkering disruptions may occur in the port on Thursday and Saturday, a source said.

Securing prompt HSFO is no longer a problem off Malta as supply has improved, a trader said. Availability has improved this week compared to last week when lead times of 4–6 days were recommended. One HSFO supplier off Malta is able to offer the grade with lead times of 3–4 days. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good in the port with lead times of 3–4 days advised. Rough weather is forecast off Malta between Thursday and Saturday which may hamper bunkering, a source said.

In Turkey’s Istanbul port, bunker availability is normal for all three grades. Prompt delivery dates are on offer with recommended lead times of 3–4 days across all grades. Bad weather is forecast from Wednesday to Saturday which may impact bunkering in the port area, a source said.

Africa

Prompt availability of VLSFO is tight in the South African ports of Durban and Richards Bay. Lead times of 7–10 days are advised for optimal coverage from suppliers.

LSMGO availability is extremely limited in Durban, with lead times extending up to two weeks. Furthermore, rough weather is predicted in Durban from Thursday to Friday. Strong wind gusts of up to 36 knots are expected on Thursday, which may cause challenges for bunker deliveries in the area.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains tight in Mauritius’ Port Louis, a trader said. Lead times of over ten days are recommended for optimal coverage for both grades.

