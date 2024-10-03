ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Prompt availability of LSMGO remains very tight in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, a trader told ENGINE. Some suppliers in Rotterdam are experiencing barge loading delays. This has stretched lead times for the grade from 3–5 days last week, to 7–10 days now.

Most suppliers are unable to offer LSMGO for prompt deliveries in Rotterdam, as their barges have been held up for days waiting to load product at oil terminals, the trader said.

Prompt supply of VLSFO and HSFO is good in the ARA hub, with lead times of 3–4 days recommended for both grades.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 6% lower so far this month than across August, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 269,000 b/d of fuel oil in September so far, up from 223,000 b/d imported in August, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 55/45 ratio so far this month.

The US has emerged as the region’s biggest fuel oil import source so far this month, accounting for 15% of the total imports. The UK has come in second place, accounting for 13% of the ARA’s total imports, followed by the Bahamas (11%), Brazil (10%) and Poland (8%).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have increased by 13% so far this month. The region has imported 293,000 b/d of gasoil in September so far, down from 355,000 b/d of gasoil imported in August, according to Vortexa data.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in Germany’s Hamburg port, a trader said. Lead times have remained steady in the past few months, with suppliers offering all three grades within 3–5 days.

Mediterranean

Prompt supply of all bunker fuel grades is good in Gibraltar. Lead times of 3–5 days are advised for optimal coverage from suppliers. Gibraltar is forecast to experience rough weather conditions in periods between today and Friday, which could impact bunkering. Wind gusts of up to 21 knots are forecast to hit the port.

Securing prompt HSFO deliveries can be difficult in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, a trader said. Lead times remain unchanged since last week, with 5–7 days advised for the grade’s delivery in the port.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in Las Palmas and suppliers are able to offer prompt deliveries, with lead times of 3–5 days for both grades.

Bunker demand is moderate in other Mediterranean ports like Piraeus, Malta Offshore and Istanbul, a trader told ENGINE.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in the Greek port of Piraeus, the trader said. Suppliers are able to offer prompt delivery dates for the two grades in the port. Prompt HSFO supply is subject to enquiry, the trader added. Calm weather is forecast in Piraeus for the rest of the week, making it conducive to bunker there, a source said.

Prompt availability of all grades is good off Malta, a trader said. Lead times of 3–4 days are generally recommended. Adverse weather is forecast intermittently off Malta from Wednesday till Friday, which could complicate deliveries, according to a source.

In Turkey’s Istanbul port, all bunker fuel grades are readily available. Lead times of 3–4 days are advised for optimal coverage from suppliers, a trader said.

Africa

Prompt supply of VLSFO and LSMGO remains tight in South Africa’s Durban port. Recommended lead times for LSMGO stretch up to two weeks, while lead times of 7–10 days are advised for VLSFO deliveries, according to a trader.

Durban is forecast to experience adverse weather conditions between Friday and Sunday, which could impact bunkering. Strong wind gusts in the range of 19-31 knots are forecast to hit Durban during this period.

VLSFO supply is tight in Richards Bay, where lead times of 7–10 days are advised for the grade, a trader said.

Securing prompt bunker deliveries can be challenging in Mauritius’ Port Louis. Lead times of over ten days are recommended for all three grades there, a trader said. Port Louis could face bunkering disruptions between Saturday and Monday, when rough weather is forecast in the port, a source said.

In Angola’s Luanda port, a state-run bunker supplier halted VLSFO supply in August. It is yet to provide an update on when the supply will resume in the port. LSMGO availability is currently good in Luanda, with supply available by barge, a source said.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news