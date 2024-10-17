ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Bunker fuel availability has improved slightly compared to the past few weeks in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub, a trader told ENGINE. But securing prompt stems remains a challenge with lead times unchanged at 5–7 days for optimal coverage from suppliers. Bunker demand has also picked up in the ARA hub, the trader added.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 2% higher so far this month than across September, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 178,000 b/d of fuel oil so far this month, a significant decline from 229,000 b/d imported in September, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 63/37 ratio so far this month, marking a notable increase in LSFO imports compared to September’s 51/49 ratio.

The UK has replaced the US as the region’s biggest fuel oil import source this month, accounting for 26% of the total ARA imports. The US closely follows in second place, accounting for 25% of imports. Other import sources have been Spain (15%), Estonia and Poland (12% each).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories — which include diesel and heating oil — have declined by 5% so far this month. The region has imported 352,000 b/d of gasoil so far this month, up from 291,000 b/d of gasoil imported in September, according to Vortexa data.

Prompt bunker availability is good in Germany’s Hamburg port, a trader said. Lead times have been consistent over the past few weeks with 3–5 days advised across all grades.

Mediterranean

In Gibraltar, availability remains good across all grades with lead times of 3–4 days advised by traders. Bunkering may be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday as wind gusts of 20-28 knots are forecast in the area.

HSFO availability is still tight in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, a trader said. Recommended lead times have now stretched from 5–7 days in the past week to 7–9 days. HSFO is currently tight in the port as suppliers await for replenishment cargoes.

The last HSFO cargo arrived in Las Palmas nearly a month ago, according to Vortexa data. The cargo arrived from Portugal, where a bunker supplier restarted HSFO supply in August.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in Las Palmas, with lead times of 3–5 days advised for both grades. Rough weather is forecast intermittently in Las Palmas from Thursday till the end of the week, a source said, adding that this may impact bunkering in the area.

Bunker fuel availability is tight in Barcelona, with prompt HSFO being particularly scarce, a trader said. The earliest delivery date for VLSFO and LSMGO with some suppliers is 23 October, the trader added.

Demand is slow in other Mediterranean ports like Piraeus, Malta Offshore and Istanbul, a trader told ENGINE.

In the Greek port of Piraeus, HSFO availability is limited, the trader said. The grade’s supply is subject to firm enquiry in the port. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good with lead times of 3–4 days recommended. Bad weather is forecast in Piraeus from Wednesday, which may impact bunkering until Saturday.

Prompt bunker availability is good off Malta and lead times of up to two days are advised for all grades. Bunkering may be hampered due to the rough weather forecast off Malta on Friday and Saturday.

Bunker fuel availability is good in the Turkish port of Istanbul. Most suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO grades within two days. Weather-induced bunkering disruptions are expected in Istanbul between Wednesday and Saturday, according to a source.

Africa

LSMGO is currently running dry in the South African port of Durban, a trader told ENGINE. The grade has been in short supply over the past few months. It is unclear when suppliers will receive replenishment cargoes, the trader added.

VLSFO is available in both Durban and Richards Bay with suppliers offering the grade for non-prompt delivery dates. Lead times for VLSFO can extend up to 10 days.

All three bunker grades remain in tight supply in Mauritius’ Port Louis. A trader advises lead times of over 10 days for optimal coverage. Bad weather may disrupt bunkering in Port Louis on Friday.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news