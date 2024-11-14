ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Bunker availability is still tight in Rotterdam and the wider ARA hub, a trader said. Lead times for HSFO continue to remain at 7-10 days. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is relatively better, with short lead times of 5-7 days.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have averaged 1% higher so far this month than across October, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 225,000 b/d of fuel oil so far this month, down from 262,000 b/d imported in October, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 65/35 ratio in November so far, unlike October’s 45/55 ratio which was tilted towards HSFO.

Saudi Arabia (41% of the total) has emerged as the region’s biggest fuel oil import source this month. France (27%) has come in second place, while the UK (17%) has ranked third, followed by Poland (7%) and Germany (6%).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories – which include diesel and heating oil – have come down by 10% so far this month, despite higher imports. The region has imported 950,000 b/d of gasoil so far this month, registering a significant increase from 411,000 b/d of gasoil imported in October, according to Vortexa data.

Germany’s Hamburg port has good availability across all grades. Lead times of 3-5 days are advised by traders for optimal coverage.

Mediterranean

In Gibraltar, HSFO is slightly tighter for very prompt delivery compared to VLSFO and LSMGO. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for HSFO, while VLSFO and LSMGO are available within 3-5 days. Bunkering was proceeding smoothly in Gibraltar on Wednesday amid calm weather conditions, but disruptions may occur on Friday when strong wind gusts of up to 31 knots are forecast in the port.

HSFO continues to be very tight in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas, with lead times of up to 11 days advised for the grade. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good and can be supplied with lead times of 3-5 days.

Spain’s Barcelona is still struggling with tight bunker availability, a trader said. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for HSFO and VLSFO, while LSMGO requires shorter lead times of 5-7 days.

Other key bunkering ports in the Mediterranean region are witnessing slow demand, a trader told ENGINE.

In the Greek port of Piraeus, availability across all three bunker grades is good, according to a trader. Lead times of 3-4 days are advised for optimal coverage from suppliers. Adverse weather is forecast on Saturday which may disrupt bunkering in the port area.

Malta Offshore has good bunker availability and suppliers there can offer prompt delivery dates. Recommended lead times are 3-4 days for VLSFO and LSMGO, while HSFO supply is subject to enquiry. Bunkering disruptions are forecast between Wednesday and Saturday.

Turkey’s Istanbul port also has normal availability for all grades. Prompt delivery dates are available for all grades. Bad weather may impact bunkering between Wednesday and Saturday, a source said.

Africa

LSMGO is still tight for prompt delivery dates in the South African port of Durban, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 7-10 days are advised for the grade in the port. VLSFO supply is also tight for prompt delivery dates in both Durban and Richards Bay. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended in both ports.

Rough winds may hamper bunkering in Durban on Wednesday when strong wind gusts of 24-27 knots are forecast in the port area.

Mauritius’ Port Louis has good availability across all grades, a trader told ENGINE. The port is experiencing a slight uptick in demand and availability is good to match the increased demand.

Adverse weather conditions are likely to disrupt bunkering in Port Louis from Saturday and may continue into next week as well, a source said.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news