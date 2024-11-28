ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwestern Europe

Prompt HSFO and VLSFO availability remains tight in Rotterdam and across the wider ARA hub, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 7-10 days are advised for HSFO and 5-7 days for VLSFO. LSMGO is available in the ARA hub with a shorter lead time of 3-5 days.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have dipped by 2% so far this month compared to October, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 237,000 b/d of fuel oil so far this month, down from 262,000 b/d imported in October, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa. The ARA has imported low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and HSFO in a 27/73 ratio in November so far, compared to a 45/55 ratio in October.

Kuwait (27% of the total) has emerged as the region’s biggest fuel oil import source this month. France (19%) has come in second place, while the UK (18%) has ranked third. Other import sources include Saudi Arabia (13%) and Poland (10%).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories – which include diesel and heating oil – have decreased by 2% so far this month. The stocks have declined despite higher imports. The region has imported 472,000 b/d of gasoil so far this month, registering a slight increase from 411,000 b/d of gasoil imported in October, according to Vortexa data.

In Germany’s Hamburg port, prompt bunker availability is normal for all three grades, a trader said. Lead times of 3-5 days are recommended for three grades in the port, the trader added.

Mediterranean

HSFO and LSMGO availability in Gibraltar is a bit tight for very prompt delivery dates. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for both grades. VLSFO availability is relatively better with most suppliers able to supply within 3-5 days, a trader said.

HSFO tightness persists at the Canary Islands’ Port of Las Palmas. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for the high-sulphur grade. LSMGO supply is relatively more stable, with shorter lead times of 5-7 days. VLSFO availability is ample, with most suppliers offering delivery within 3-5 days. Adverse weather conditions expected from Wednesday could disrupt bunkering at the port until Saturday, a source said.

Securing very prompt delivery stems in Spain’s Barcelona may be difficult, a trader said. Lead times of 5-7 days are advised for all three grades in the port.

Bunker demand is still subdued in other Mediterranean ports like Piraeus, Malta Offshore and Istanbul, a trader said.

The Greek port of Piraeus has normal availability across all three grades with suppliers able to offer prompt delivery dates, a source said. Lead times of 3-4 days are recommended for all three grades. The weather is expected to be conducive to bunkering for the rest of the week.

Prompt availability has tightened off Malta, a trader told ENGINE. Lead times of 5-7 are recommended for all three grades off Malta. Bunker availability typically tightens towards the end of the year in Malta Offshore, the trader added. Bunkering disruptions are likely to affect bunkering on Friday and Saturday, a source said.

In Turkey’s Istanbul port, availability is normal with lead times of 3-4 days advised for full coverage from suppliers. Weather-induced bunkering disruptions may occur in Istanbul on Saturday, a source said.

Africa

LSMGO availability has resumed in South Africa’s Durban, but prompt availability of the grade is tight, a source told ENGINE. The grade was briefly unavailable last week. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for LSMGO in Durban. Rough weather is forecast from Wednesday to Friday, with wind gusts expected—ranging from 21 to 31 knots on Wednesday and Thursday, and 19 to 22 knots on Friday, the source added.

Availability of VLSFO is also tight in South Africa’s Durban and Richards Bay, a trader said. Lead times of 7-10 days are recommended for both grades in both ports.

Prompt availability is good for all three grades in Mauritius’ Port Louis. VLSFO and LSMGO are witnessing robust demand, a trader said.

VLSFO and LSMGO are well stocked in Namibia’s Walvis Bay, according to a trader. But HSFO prompt availability is comparatively tighter. Lead times of around five days are recommended for HSFO and VLSFO, while LSMGO is available for lead times of 3 days.

The South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) new bunkering protocols will be implemented from 30 November, a shipping agent told ENGINE.

SARS’ latest move paves the way for bunkering to resume off Algoa Bay, which has been shut for more than a year now. Yet, concerns and uncertainty remain in the market over how soon bunkering could restart in Algoa Bay.

“At this stage, there has been no confirmation of re-opening, nor have we witnessed any movements of bunker barges back into Algoa Bay,” the shipping agent stated, adding that there are currently no bunker barges present in Algoa Bay.

Bunkering off Algoa Bay has been at a standstill since September 2023, when SARS suspended offshore bunkering after detaining five bunker barges over import duty disputes. The vessels were diverted to other nearby bunker ports, such as Durban and Richards Bay.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news