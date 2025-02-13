ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

HSFO and VLSFO remain tight for prompt deliveries in the ARA hub. Lead times for both grades are 5-7 days, unchanged from last week. LSMGO availability is comparatively better, requiring lead times of 3-5 days.

The ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have decreased by 8% so far this month compared to January, according to Insights Global data.

The region has imported 282,000 b/d of fuel oil, a slight dip from 298,000 b/d imported in January, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa.

Lithuania (28% of the total) has emerged as the region’s biggest fuel oil import source, followed by Denmark (17%), Sweden and the UK (15% each), Poland (10%), and Finland and Germany (8% each).

The ARA hub’s independent gasoil inventories – which include diesel and heating oil – have averaged 4% higher. The region has imported 168,000 b/d of gasoil and diesel, down from 194,000 b/d b/d imported in January, according to Vortexa data.

Bunker supply is good in the German port of Hamburg. Lead times remain consistent at 3-5 days for all three grades, a trader said.

Mediterranean

VLSFO and LSMGO supply has improved in Gibraltar. According to a trader, recommended lead times for both grades have reduced from 7-8 days last week to 3-5 days now. Lead times for HSFO have been consistent since last week at 5-7 days.

Calm weather conditions are forecast in Gibraltar this week, which would enable smooth bunker deliveries. However, strong wind gusts of up to 27 knots are forecast to hit on Monday, potentially disrupting bunkering.

Bunker supply has also improved in the Canary Islands’ port of Las Palmas. Suppliers can now offer prompt deliveries across all three grades. Lead times of 3-5 days are advised for optimal coverage. Bunker operations are currently running normally in Las Palmas amid conducive weather conditions.

Availability of all three grades is normal in the Spanish port of Barcelona. Recommended lead times are 3-5 days.

Meanwhile, other Mediterranean bunker locations like Piraeus, Istanbul and Malta Offshore have reported muted demand this week, with low to negligible demand particularly reported off Malta, a trader told ENGINE.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the Greek port of Piraeus, the trader said. HSFO supply is subject to enquiry.

Bunker availability is normal across all three grades off Malta. Lead times of 3-5 days are recommended for full coverage from suppliers.

Turkey’s Istanbul port has good bunker availability. Bunkering is proceeding normally in the port.

Africa

VLSFO availability is tight for prompt delivery dates in the South African ports of Durban and Richards Bay, a trader said. Lead times remain unchanged from last week at 7-10 days.

LSMGO is still dry in Durban, a trader said. Suppliers ran out of LSMGO stocks in the last week of January.

Bunker supply is normal in Mauritius’ Port Louis, according to a trader. Suppliers are able to offer stems for prompt deliveries. Lead times of 5-7 days are advised for all three grades.

Source: ENGINE, By Manjula Nair, https://engine.online/news