ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

European and African bunkering ports continue to have readily available supplies of all fuel grades, while supply options have been reduced in Ceuta this week.

Higher refinery margins have spurred refiners to produce more road fuels and gasoil, and fuel oil as a by-product.

People are driving more on European roads, which has boosted demand refinery margins for gasoline and distillates. Congestion levels in 15 European cities reached their highest levels yet during the pandemic, following easing of mobility restrictions, data from GPS navigation company TomTom shows.

Unviable arbitrage economics and less import demand from Singapore has also left more fuel oil in European storage. Independent fuel oil inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub jumped by 13% to four-week highs of 8.66 million bbls last week, according Insights Global data. That raised the ARA’s inventories above their five-year average.

Rotterdam’s delivered VLSFO and LSMGO prices have strengthened by $4-6/mt against ICE Gasoil futures in the past week. But the bunker prices are still $6-11/mt weaker now against ICE Gasoil than they were last month.

A bunker supplier’s ex-pipe supply was shut down in Ceuta last weekend, when migrants attempted to board ships as stowaway to cross the Gibraltar Strait. The migrants also tried to start a fire in one of the port terminals, prompting the supplier to suspend its ex-pipe supply and deviate bunker calls over to another supplier’s quay.

The supplier will not accept any more stems in Ceuta until the situation improves. Only one barge supplies at anchorage in the port. The barge is shared between two suppliers.

There is good availability across fuel grades in other key Mediterranean bunkering ports, including the Gibraltar Strait ports, Malta, Piraeus and Istanbul.

Novorossiysk’s LSMGO bunker price has dropped to wider discounts to eastern Mediterranean ports in the past week amid better prompt availability of the grade. An LSMGO railway cargo got stuck last week and delayed resupply to the Black Sea port. Availability later improved when the railway cargo was unblocked and there are currently no availability issues for any fuel grades in Novorossiysk.

There is also good availability of VLSFO and LSMGO in South African ports and in West African bunker locations off Tema, Abidjan and Lome. HSFO180 can be tight for prompt dates in South Africa.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)