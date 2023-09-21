ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook 20 Sep 2023

Northwest Europe

HSFO availability has improved a bit in Rotterdam and in the wider ARA hub. Some suppliers can offer the grade for prompt delivery dates, unlike last month when supply was limited, a source says. Lead times of 5-7 days are still recommended for the grade to ensure full coverage from suppliers there, a source says.

Rotterdam’s HSFO price was trading around $595/mt on Wednesday, slightly down from levels of $620/mt seen last week. VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains normal in the ARA hub. Lead times of 4-6 days are recommended for VLSFO, and 1-3 days for LSMGO.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains normal for delivery off Skaw. Recommended lead times for both grades are around 7-10 days.

Mediterranean

HSFO availability is “super tight” in Gibraltar. Two bunker suppliers have almost run out of HSFO stock, while only one supplier has a decent amount of supply available. However, the supplier is taking advantage of the tight market by quoting prices unusually high for prompt supply, a source says. Tight supply of HSFO coupled with upward price pressure on VLSFO narrowed the port’s Hi5 spread to just $20/mt on Wednesday.

Gibraltar’s HSFO was indicated in a wide range of $35/mt on Wednesday, with indications for prompt dates often featuring towards the top of that price range. One supplier can supply the grade for delivery dates at the end of September, a source says. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is relatively better in Gibraltar. Lead times of 3-5 days are recommended for both grades.

Gibraltar, one of the biggest bunkering ports in the Mediterranean region, has experienced a lack of competition for HSFO sales. One bunker supplier in Portugal stopped offering HSFO after IMO’s 0.50% sulphur mandate came into force in 2020. Product availability has also been patchy in other bunker locations around the Mediterranean, such as Las Palmas, off Malta and Italian ports, partly because fewer suppliers offer the grade.

However, the narrowing of Gibraltar’s Hi5 spread has diminished fuel cost savings against VLSFO for scrubber-fitted vessels. A Hi5 spread above $100/mt is typically considered lucrative for scrubber-fitted vessels burning HSFO.

HSFO is also almost out of stock in Livorno and Venice in Italy, a source says.

Other bunker delivery locations in the Mediterranean such as off Malta, Lisbon, Sines, Piraeus and Istanbul have normal availability of VLSFO and LSMGO, sources say.

Africa

Bunker operations have been restricted in Algoa Bay after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) recently detained five bunker barges over import duties disputes. SARS has demanded offshore bunkering companies pay excise duties for marine fuels imported into South Africa, sources say.

The bunker suppliers operating offshore have resisted SARS’ demand by arguing that no import duties should be levied as the fuel is transferred via ship-to-ship (STS) operations without onshore involvement.

The disagreement between SARS and bunker suppliers has triggered concerns about a potential shutdown of offshore bunkering in Algoa Bay. One major bunker supplier in the bay has had its barges detained, while another company’s barges are still operating but with limited product capacity, a source claims.

One vessel was receiving bunkers at anchorage, while two were held up waiting on Wednesday, according to Rennies Ships Agency. A total of 12 vessels are scheduled to arrive for bunkers in Port Elizabeth and Algoa Bay over the remaining days of the week.

Some ships seeking bunkers in the region have been diverted to other nearby ports, such as Durban, where the average waiting time for bunker-only calls is about 5-6 days, a source says. LSMGO availability is said to be tight in Durban and Richards Bay, with VLSFO supply also tightening in both ports.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good in Mozambique’s Nacala and Maputo ports, a source says. HSFO is almost out of stock in Nacala, where a replenishment cargo is only expected to arrive after 28 September.

