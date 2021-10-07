ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

European LSMGO availability could tighten amid refinery turnarounds, and weather delays are expected in several Mediterranean bunker locations.

ARA’s independent gasoil inventories have slumped below their five-year average. Stockpiles have gradually come down this year after a massive stock build last year, when the pandemic crushed demand.

Rising pre-winter demand for heating oil and soaring natural gas prices has contributed to prop up heating oil futures, which have been trading at their highest since 2014.

European LSMGO price gains have outpaced those for VLSFO in recent weeks. In the past month, LSMGO prices have come up by 10-12% in Rotterdam and Gibraltar, compared to only 7-8% for VLSFO.

The ports’ spreads between the two fuel grades are at their widest since August 2019, when the IMO’s 0.50% sulphur cap had yet to be introduced and demand for the newly introduced VLSFO grade was still tepid.

LSMGO has tightened in Las Palmas’ bunker market after a supplier ran out of product. There are no immediate prospects for resupply.

Rosneft’s 240,000 b/d Tuapse refinery in the Black Sea is scheduled to undergo a maintenance from early November. The turnaround is expected to limit fuel oil and gasoil exports out of the region and could put further strains on tightening gasoil supplies in the Mediterranean, a major outlet for Tuapse gasoil.

Exports from Novorossiysk could compensate for some of the shortfall, but stormy autumn weather could limit cargo exports, as it has in the past week. The latest storm has also limited bunkering to berth in Novorossiysk.

Mediterranean refining margins for middle distillates have already firmed on tighter supply, amid fewer incoming cargoes from the Baltic Sea region.

A partial refinery turnaround at Repsol’s 220,000 b/d Cartagena refinery this month could also curb gasoil output in the region.

Rough weather is forecast in Malta on Thursday, and in the Gibraltar Strait ports next Monday. Deliveries could be disrupted.

Outer anchorage bunkering in Las Palmas has been disrupted for two days, limiting deliveries to the port’s inner anchorage where only one vessel can be supplied at a time. Suppliers will be looking to clear backlogs with calmer weather from Thursday, before high swells could disrupt deliveries again on Sunday.

Algoa Bay has had calmer weather conditions this week, allowing bunker suppliers to catch up with backlogged deliveries following waves of up to 5 metres and disrupted bunkering last week.

18 vessels were scheduled to arrive in Algoa Bay between Friday and Sunday, and another seven vessels were due to arrive between Monday and Wednesday, shipping agent Sturrock Grindrod says. Suppliers will look to clear backlogged and new stems before weather conditions are forecast to deteriorate again on Thursday afternoon.

