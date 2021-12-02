ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Fuel supplies are running low in the ARA, while refinery restarts in Gothenburg and Sines have improved regional supply, and weather-exposed Mediterranean ports face bunker delays.

Bunker fuel supplies have tightened in the ARA hub. LSMGO volumes getting tight with certain suppliers, but they stress that VLSFO supplies are even tighter.

A lack of blending components for VLSFO blending has been cited as a cause for less availability in the market, particularly a shortage of light cycle oil. Robust bunker demand with pre-Christmas holiday bookings, and plummeting Brent crude values pulling down bunker prices to attract demand, have also been given as reasons.

Independently held gasoil inventories in the ARA storage hub have slumped amid strong winter heating oil demand and weeks of big draws. The region’s gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, are at their lowest point since May 2014, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Backwardation in the forward structure for gasoil has disincentivised stockpiling, while colder temperatures in the northern hemisphere has boosted demand for heating oil.

ARA’s residual fuel oil stocks were drawn last week, too. Large export cargoes were shipped out of the ARA to Egypt and Spain, with smaller volumes going to Denmark, Germany and Ireland, according to cargo tracking.

Portugal’s VLSFO-producing Sines refinery has resumed production after unplanned repair works. It could take up to a month before production is fully ramped up again, sources say. Sines imported low sulphur fuel oil last week, and HSFO was scheduled to arrive from the Russian Baltic Sea this week, according to cargo tracking.

Portugal’s VLSFO and LSMGO prices remain elevated against Gibraltar Strait ports.

A scheduled refinery turnaround in Gothenburg has ended, improving availability of volumes to bunker locations in the area. VLSFO prices in Gothenburg and off Skaw rose to wide premiums over ARA ports when volumes ran low last month, but have gradually narrowed with more readily available volumes.

Suppliers’ ability to deliver prompt has come under pressure from weather disruptions in the Canary Islands. Outer anchorage bunkering remains suspended in Las Palmas, putting pressure on the port’s more supply capacity at limited inner anchorage and berths. Suppliers continue to deliver at berth, and one at a time at the inner anchorage.

Bunker schedules are filling up across the Canary Islands for the remainder of the week. Delays are expected for vessels arriving as swells are forecast to pick up from Thursday and remain high until Monday next week.

Bunkering resumed in two of Malta’s offshore bunkering areas on Wednesday afternoon, after weather suspensions for sustained periods since Thursday last week. Areas 3 and 4 off Malta’s east coast are currently more sheltered from the weather, with swells coming in from the west. Heavy delays are expected, and longer lead times should be considered.

Weather conditions are set to deteriorate off Malta again from Thursday, with gale and heavy swells threatening more suspensions until Wednesday next week.

Gale and heavy swells delayed bunkering in Istanbul last weekend, tightening availability of prompt product. The weather has improved for bunkering to resume by Wednesday, but vessels were still prevented from transiting through the nearby Bosphorus Strait, a key waterway connecting the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea.

A supplier in Istanbul expects its earliest delivery date to be Friday. More gale-force wind is forecast on Friday, however, which could disrupt deliveries again.

South African bunker ports, including Durban, have good prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades, sources say.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)