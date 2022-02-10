ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Bunker fuel supply in the ARA region has improved slightly after last week’s cyber attacks on terminals in and around Antwerp. IT systems at several terminals were crippled by the concerted attacks. Bunker loading capacity was capped to half at the SEA-Tank terminal in Antwerp.

Tighter availability pushed recommended VLSFO and LSMGO lead times to 4-7 days in the ARA last Friday. Lead times have since shortened to 3-4 days for VLSFO and 2-3 days for LSMGO. HSFO380 is relatively tighter and requires 5-6 days ahead.

ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have gradually added weight, and gained another 4% last week. The hub’s gasoil stocks, meanwhile, shrunk by almost 10% since the beginning of this year, according to Insights Global data.

Bunker demand has been said to be average in Hamburg. The cyber attacks two weeks ago caused minimum impact to the bunker market, sources say. Recommended lead times are around 3-5 days for VLSFO and LSMGO.

Availability of HSFO380 remains tight in the Canary Islands with suppliers’ earliest delivery date ranging from 8-10 days ahead.

Swell of 1.7 meters in the northwest direction halted bunkering at Las Palmas’ outer anchorage on Wednesday. There were no major bunkering delays or vessels waiting by Wednesday afternoon, but deliveries were limited to barge at inner anchorage and ex-pipe at berth, port agency MH Bland said.

In Gibraltar, port congestion has been minimal through the week, while one supplier was running 4-6 hours behind schedule on Wednesday. Recommended lead times in Gibraltar is around 3-5 days across fuel grades.

Algeciras’ outer D anchorage has been closed for bunkering amid bad weather conditions. Bunker operations are running as normal at the port’s other outer C anchorage, and at its inner anchorages. But some congestion has built at these anchorages, with four vessels waiting to bunker, according to MH Bland.

At Algoa Bay, strong westerly winds and waves up to 3 meters are forecast to hit on Thursday and are likely to have an impact on bunkering operations as it is “not condusive for…safe supply”, shipping agent Sturrock Grindrod said.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)