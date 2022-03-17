ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Bunker fuel availability in the ARA hub is tight across all grades. HSFO380 is particularly tight and recommended lead times are generally around 10 days. Certain suppliers can offer with six days of lead time.

Some suppliers in ARA can offer prompt LSMGO deliveries, while other suppliers are struggling with availability. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO are around 6-8 days ahead.

ARA’s independently held ARA stocks of both fuel oil and gasoil decreased by almost 2% to last week, with gasoil drawn down close to recent multi-year lows, according to Insights Global.

Supply has also been getting tighter in Hamburg. HSFO380 and LSMGO availability is tight compared to VLSFO. Certain suppliers are still offering HSFO380 produced at the Schwedt refinery, sources say.

Significant volumes of HSFO380 supplied as bunker fuel in Hamburg come from the Schwedt refinery. The refinery gets its crude supplies via pipeline from Russia, sources say. The refinery is partly owned by Russian oil company Rosneft, which is now shunned by several oil majors and bunker suppliers.

Recommended lead time in Hamburg for VLSFO and LSMGO is around 3-5 days.

In Lisbon, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight. One supplier has adequate supplies and can offer both grades, but other suppliers are struggling with availability this week, sources say.

“Prompt supplies in Lisbon could be possible however suppliers are facing troubles sourcing trucks for deliveries,” a source says.

Bunker fuel availability is tight in Gibraltar and recommended lead times are around 9-10 days. Certain suppliers are fully booked until 25 March, sources say.

Due to volatile crude prices and more limited bunker supplies, credit lines have come under pressure in Gibraltar and other ports. “The number of credit days has dropped to 10 and even 7 days, while few suppliers are offering cash in advance basis,” sources say.

In Gibraltar, port congestion has dropped to two vessels, from nine vessels on Monday, says port agent MH Bland. Two suppliers are running 4-24 hours behind schedule.

In Algeciras, bunker deliveries on Wednesday were suspended at the more weather-exposed outer Delta anchorage and are limited to the port’s inner A and B anchorages, says port agent MH Bland.

Meanwhile, bunker operations continue to operate smoothly in Ceuta. Seven vessels are due to arrive for bunkers on Wednesday, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Cia.

In Las Palmas, bunker operations continue to be partially suspended due to bad weather conditions, says port agent MH Bland. Bunker deliveries are still possible at the inner anchorage and through ex-pipe at berth in Las Palmas.

“Suppliers in Las Palmas are running slow with deliveries due to bad weather,” a source says. One supplier has stopped deliveries by barge amid rough weather conditions.

Heavy swells are set to disrupt bunkering at Las Palmas’ outer anchorage for the week ahead, with a brief lull forecast on Saturday.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability are good in Piraeus, and any tightness is currently down to lack of barge capacity as opposed to availability of volumes to supply. Recommended lead times are around 5-7 days.

In Istanbul, demand continues to be slow due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and altered vessel movements in the Black Sea, sources say. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good, suppliers can offer prompt deliveries.

