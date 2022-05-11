ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

• More prompt LSMGO available in Rotterdam

• ARA’s gasoil stocks recover for second consecutive week

• Slight congestion in Gibraltar

Northwest Europe

Supply of HSFO and VLSFO remains tight in ARA ports, while more suppliers are now offering prompt delivery for LSMGO, particularly in Rotterdam, sources say.

The recommended lead time for LSMGO in ARA ports has come down to around three days, from around seven days during the peak supply crunch at the end of April, they say. This follows two weeks of marginal gasoil stock builds in the ARA.

Supplies were tight in the ARA during last month, when the region’s independently held gasoil stocks declined to eight-year lows amid some self-sanctioning of Russian oil imports.

The EU has been inching closer to block-wide ban oil imports from Russia, but pushback from Hungary and others has prolonged the process.

Meanwhile, availability is normal off Skaw, where prompt deliveries are taking place.

In the German port of Hamburg, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good. Recommended lead times for both the grades is around five days, a source says.

In Bremerhaven, supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal, requiring a lead time of about five days, However, availability of VLSFO in Bremerhaven depends on the enquiry, the source adds.

Mediterranean

Availability of all fuel grades is under pressure in Gibraltar Strait, where prompt deliveries can be tricky to find, sources say.

Recommended lead times for HSFO and LSMGO are 5-7 days, while VLSFO requires longer lead times in Gibraltar, a source says.

A period of strong winds was experienced in Gibraltar Strait ports this week. Five vessels were waiting space to enter the western anchorage on Wednesday morning, with one supplier experiencing 4-8 hours of bunker delays, says port agent MH Bland.

Algeciras was fully operational on Wednesday with no congestion. Some congestion was expected to build at the inner anchorage later Wednesday, MH Bland said.

Bunker operations have been running smoothly in Ceuta, where five vessels were due to arrive for bunkers on Wednesday, agent Jose Salama & Cia said.

In Las Palmas, anchorage areas are open for bunkering and the weather forecast looks good for the coming week. One supplier is delayed by around a day, according to MH Bland.

Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Malta as well. Some suppliers are offering prompt deliveries in Malta. Weather conditions look good for the coming days and there are no bunker backlogs, Seatrans Shipping agency says.

Africa

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight in the South African port of Durban, where suppliers are avoiding offers for prompt delivery. Recommended lead times for the two grades in Durban is more than seven days, a source says.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)