ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has normalised in ARA ports, with some suppliers in Antwerp and Rotterdam offering prompt deliveries for LSMGO, sources say.

Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO are around 5-7 day, and seven days for HSFO.

ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks fell last week, and while Russia has remained the region’s biggest import source, imports have increasingly come from elsewhere this month.

Around 45% the ARA’s fuel oil imports came from Russia in April, a share that has come down to 24% so far in May, according to cargo tracker Vortexa. More fuel oil has instead been sourced from Estonia, Algeria and other places.

Availability is normal off Skaw, where a supplier can offer LSMGO with seven days of lead time.

Bunker fuel availability is also said to be normal in Hamburg across all grades. Recommended lead times are around five days, while some suppliers can offer prompter deliveries, sources say.

Two low sulphur fuel oil cargoes are in transit and due to arrive in Hamburg this week, according to cargo tracker Vortexa.

In Bergen, LSMGO availability is good with a supplier able to offer prompt deliveries.

Mediterranean

Availability of all fuel grades is normal in the Gibraltar Strait, and recommended lead times are around 5-7 days.

Gibraltar has seen congestion build this week, with 11 vessels waiting to bunker on Wednesday, up from seven on Tuesday, according to port agent MH Bland. Eight vessels were in line to bunker at Algeciras’ D anchorage.

Strong winds and swells are forecast on Thursday and could disrupt bunker deliveries in Gibraltar Strait ports, sources say.

A supplier in Ceuta is expected to take a barge out of operation for drydock at the beginning of July, which would limit supply capacity in the port, sources say.

In Malta, congestion has forced suppliers to avoid offers for prompt deliveries. Some suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries from early June onwards, sources say. Bad weather is forecasted on Friday, and could trigger a suspension or delays.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability has improved substantially in Italy’s Genoa since last month, a trader says. Demand has mostly been steady in Italian ports this month. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO in Genoa are around 6-7 days.

Bunker fuel availability is slightly tight for prompt dates in Istanbul, but a supplier can offer limiter prompt deliveries of VLSFO and LSMGO, a trader says.

Africa

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is “super tight” in South Africa’s Durban, and prompt deliveries are difficult to find, sources say. Recommended lead times are up to two weeks for VLSFO and LSMGO. A storm brough heavy rains and mass flooding that disrupted bunker deliveries last weekend. Calmer weather from Monday allowed deliveries to resume.

Bunkering remained suspended in South Africa’s Algoa Bay following an oil spill during a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer between two tankers on Monday. The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has to verify and confirm that the oil has been contained before bunkering can resume.

Five vessels including tanker, bulk carrier and reefer vessels were held up at anchorage on Wednesday waiting for bunkers in Algoa Bay, Rennies Ships Agency says. Another 15 vessels are due to arrive for bunkers this week.

Bunkering is still possible in the adjacent Port Elizabeth, but depends on berth availability.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)