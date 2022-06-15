ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

VLSFO and LSMGO supply seems normal in ARA ports as more suppliers are now offering prompt deliveries. The recommended lead time for VLSFO is around three days.

Availability of HSFO is under pressure, requiring a minimum of five days for delivery, sources say.

Independently held fuel oil stocks in the ARA increased by 880,000 bbls to 7.56 million bbls in the week to 9 June, while gasoil stocks fell by 290,000 bbls to 10.95 million bbls, according to Insights Global data.

The region’s fuel oil inventories have been bulking up since a slump in April, and gained 39% in volume since then. Its gasoil stocks have been drawn heavily in the past year, falling 41%.

Russia remains the top source of fuel oil imports for the ARA, accounting for 57% of the region’s total share in the first week of June, according to cargo tracker Vortexa. Its other sources of fuel oil import this month have included Ireland, UK, Germany, Poland and Finland.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in the German port of Hamburg, but supply of HSFO is under pressure, a source says. Very few suppliers are offering HSFO, and in limited quantities.

In Bremerhaven, supply of LSMGO is said to be good while prompt deliveries of VLSFO and HSFO are more difficult to find there, a source says. One supplier can typically offer prompt VLSFO and HSFO, depending on the quantity.

Mediterranean

Bunker supplies are under pressure in the Gibraltar Strait ports, particularly for HSFO, sources say.

The recommended lead time for HSFO delivery in Gibraltar is around seven days, while some suppliers can offer prompt delivery of VLSFO and LSMGO, a source says. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO are around three days in Gibraltar.

Minimal congestion has been reported in Gibraltar this week. Two suppliers experiencing delays on Wednesday, port agent MH Bland says.

In Ceuta, bunker operations were running normally with minor congestion reported on Wednesday morning, agent Jose Salama & Cia says.

A barge that was taken out for drydock in Ceuta last week resumed operations from Monday. One vessel was waiting to bunker at anchorage in Ceuta on Wednesday, and two more were due to arrive.

In Malta, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is under pressure, and prompt deliveries are difficult to find, a source says.

Africa

Supply of VLSFO is tight in Durban, where the recommended lead time for the grade is around two weeks, sources say.

Prompter deliveries of VLSFO can be hard to book in Durban, while LSMGO availability seems to be normal as some suppliers are offering the grade for prompt dates, the source adds.

Bunkering was suspended in Algoa Bay on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. There were seven vessels waiting to bunker in Algoa Bay and Port of Elizabeth, and three more due to arrive later in the day on Wednesday, Rennies Ships Agency says.

Additional 20 vessels are scheduled to arrive in Algoa Bay and Port of Elizabeth between Thursday and Sunday, it says. There is forecast of strong winds and gusts on Saturday, which could add to the bunker backlog, a source says.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)