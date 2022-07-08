ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Prompt availability of HSFO and VLSFO is said to be tight in ARA ports, while some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries of LSMGO, sources say.

The recommended lead time for VLSFO in the ARA is 3-6 days, and seven or more days for HSFO stems, a source says.

Independently held fuel oil stocks in the ARA dropped by a marginal 70,000 bbls to 7.86 million bbls in the week ending 30 June, while the region’s gasoil stocks increased by 60,000 bbls to 11.39 million bbls, according to latest data from Insights Global.

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA have been drawn marginally for two straight weeks. Before this draw they had been adding weight since a slump in April with support of continuous inflows from Russia. The inventories in June averaged 14% higher than May’s.

Marine fuels quality testing firm Maritec has found several VLSFO samples in the ARA in recent months with high potassium and acid number levels.

Feedback from vessels, based on these samples, show damage on fuel pumps on main propulsion engines and increased deposit formation in exhaust systems, Maritec says. The testing firm has advised vessels to check pre-bunkering certificates of quality before bunkering in the ARA.

Availability of VLSFO and HSFO is said to be normal off Skaw, a source says.

VLSFO and LSMGO supply in Hamburg is also said to be normal, while HSFO remains tight as suppliers have limited stock, sources say. The recommended lead time for HSFO in Hamburg is around seven days.

LSMGO availability is normal in Bremerhaven. Prompt VLSFO and HSFO deliveries are harder to find.

Mediterranean

HSFO and VLSFO are in tight availability in Gibraltar for prompt delivery, while some suppliers can offer LSMGO on near dates. Recommended lead times for HSFO and VLSFO in Gibraltar are around seven days, a source says.

More congestion has been reported in Gibraltar, with five vessels waiting for space at anchorage on Wednesday morning, up from three on Tuesday, port agent MH Bland says. Two suppliers are experiencing up to 12 hours of delay.

In Las Palmas, suppliers are working through a backlog of vessels following bad weather conditions last week, a source says.

All suppliers are running behind schedule in Las Palmas, says MH Bland. There is forecast of strong winds on Thursday and Friday, which could cause more delays, a source says.

Minimal congestion has been reported in Ceuta this week, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Cia. Five vessels were due to arrive for bunkers on Wednesday.

LSMGO and VLSFO availability is normal in Ceuta, a source says.

Bunker supply is considered to be normal in Malta. But prompt VLSFO deliveries remain in tight availability and are typically priced considerably higher than for dates further out, a source says.

All port operations and offshore bunkering areas are currently running normally in Malta. There is forecast of strong winds and gusts on Friday, which could delay bunkering.

Africa

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal in Durban, where some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, sources say. The fuel tightness seen last month had eased by last week, following the arrival of replenishment cargoes.

The recommend lead time for the two grades is around five days, a source says.

Bunkering is progressing normally in Algoa Bay and Port Elizabeth amid conducive weather conditions. But strong winds and swells are forecast on Friday and Saturday and could disrupt operations.

No congestion was reported in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, according to Rennies Ships Agency.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)