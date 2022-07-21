ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Bunker fuel supply is said to be slight tight in ARA ports this week, but several suppliers can offer LSMGO on prompt dates, a source says.

Rotterdam’s LSMGO price came down on Wednesday to erase most of the gains it made earlier in the week.

The recommended lead time for VLSFO in Rotterdam is around five days, while HSFO requires a minimum of seven days, sources say.

ARA’s independently held fuel oil inventories have dropped for a fourth consecutive week, touching their lowest level in six weeks, Insights Global data shows. The stocks decreased by 110,000 bbls to 6.98 million bbls in the week to 14 July.

Meanwhile, the region’s gasoil inventories increased by 380,000 bbls to 11.60 million bbls over the same period.

Despite some European buyers self-sanctioning Russian product, Russia continues to be the biggest source of fuel oil imports for the ARA. However, inflows from Russia have halved to just 19% until mid-July compared to the whole of June, data from cargo tracker Vortexa shows.

It is too early to say whether this is a temporary or sustained trend as the Netherlands, Belgium and other European Union countries are only mandated to stop importing Russian oil product eight months after a phased ban was voted into law in June.

Other top sources of fuel oil imports to the ARA in July have been the UK, France, Colombia, Sweden, Germany and Canada, according to Vortexa.

In Liverpool, hundreds of dockworkers are going to vote on strike action later this month. The strike, which could possibly take place next month, has raised concerns about possible disruptions to vessel movements and cargo handling in the port.

This follows failed negotiations between employees and the MDHC Container Services over salaries.

Availability of VLSFO and HSFO is said to be normal off Skaw, a source says.

Bunker availability is also said to be normal in Hamburg, where some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, a source says. Recommended lead times for VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO are around five days, the source adds.

LSMGO availability is normal in Bremerhaven, but prompt VLSFO and HSFO deliveries can be difficult to find.

Mediterranean

Prompt supply of HSFO and VLSFO can be tight in Gibraltar, requiring lead times of 5-7 days, sources say. However, some suppliers can offer LSMGO on prompt dates.

Most offer prices for HSFO and VLSFO in Gibraltar Strait ports remain subject to reconfirmation and have a short validity of 10 minutes due to volatile prices and limited supply, the source adds.

Gibraltar Port Authority reported a 20-litre oil spill in Gibraltar on Friday. The spill from the vessel, Blue Bosporus, has later been revised up to 50 litres and happened because of a mechanical failure in a valve on the bunker receiving vessel. The port authority confirmed earlier this week that bunker operations were unaffected in Gibraltar.

No bunker congestion was reported in Gibraltar on Wednesday, port agent MH Bland says.

Bunker operations are running normally in Ceuta with minimal congestion reported on Wednesday, according to shipping agent Jose Salama & Cia. There were three vessels waiting to bunker at anchorage on Wednesday morning and 12 more were due to arrive.

Algeciras port is fully operational with slight congestion reported at its inner anchorage on Wednesday, MH Bland says.

In Las Palmas, both inner and outer anchorages are open for bunkering, according to MH Bland.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has improved from last week in Malta, a source says. A few suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, while recommended lead times for the two grades are around four days, the source adds.

Off Malta, bunkering was being performed in Area 3 with no reported backlogs on Wednesday morning, MH Bland says.

Prompt delivery of VLSFO can be hard to find in the Greek port of Piraeus, while availability of HSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal, a source says.

Africa

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is reportedly normal in Durban, where some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, sources say. Recommend lead times for the two grades are 4-5 days.

Bunkering is progressing normally in Algoa Bay and Port Elizabeth with some congestion reported on Wednesday, according to Rennies Ships Agency. There were five ships waiting to bunker in the bay on Wednesday morning.

12 vessels are scheduled to arrive for bunkers between Wednesday and Sunday, it says.

Bunker fuel availability is said to be normal in Algoa Bay this week, a source says.

Strong winds and heavy swells are forecast in Algoa Bay between Friday and Sunday, which could disrupt bunker operations, the source adds.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)