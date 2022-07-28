ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Availability of VLSFO is said to be under pressure in ARA ports this week, while several suppliers can offer LSMGO on prompt dates, a source says.

More suppliers are offering prompt LSMGO deliveries in Rotterdam and Antwerp, but HSFO and VLSFO stems may require lead times of around six days in the region, the source adds.

The recommended lead time for LSMGO delivery in the ARA is 2-3 days, sources say.

ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks have grown amid signs of higher imports. The stocks increased by 310,000 bbls to 7.29 million bbls in the week to 21 July, Insights Global data shows.

The region imported 339,000 b/d of fuel oil in the first three weeks in July, higher than the June’s average of 236,000 b/d, data from cargo tracker Vortexa shows.

Russia is still the biggest source of fuel oil to the ARA and transhipments to several other European ports. But inflows from Russia have declined rapidly in the past two months, from around 50% in May, through 38% in June, to only 23% in the first three weeks in July, according to Vortexa.

As European Union countries are preparing to phase out imports of Russian oil products within eight months after an embargo was approved in June, several refineries in northwest Europe are switching to non-Russian oil, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said recently.

To replace Russian product, several buyers have imported fuel oil from the UK, France, Germany, Colombia, Denmark, Sweden and Canada this month, according to Vortexa.

Meanwhile, the region’s gasoil inventories decreased by 330,000 bbls to 11.27 million bbls in the week ending 21 July, Insights Global data shows.

Bunker supply is said to be normal off Skaw, a source says.

Bunker availability is also said to be normal in Hamburg, where some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, a source says. Recommended lead times for VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO are around five days, the source adds.

LSMGO availability is normal in Bremerhaven, while VLSFO and HSFO delivery prospects are subject to enquiries.

Mediterranean

Bunker supply is said to be tight in Gibraltar, where prompt deliveries of HSFO and VLSFO are difficult to find, sources say.

Most offer prices for the two grades in Gibraltar Strait ports are subject to reconfirmation and have a short validity of up to 15 minutes due to volatile prices and limited supply, sources say.

According to cargo tracker Vortexa, Algeciras and Gibraltar’s HSFO imports have come down from 17,000-21,000 b/d in May-June, to barely 4,000 b/d in the first three weeks in July.

Congestion was reported in Gibraltar on Wednesday, with eight vessels waiting for space at anchorage, says port agent MH Bland. Two suppliers experienced delays.

Algeciras port remained fully operational on Wednesday with slight congestion reported at its inner and outer anchorages, MH Bland says. Bunker operations were also running normally in Ceuta with minimal congestion reported on Wednesday, it says.

In Las Palmas, both inner and outer anchorages open for bunkering, according to MH Bland. Heavy swells are forecast on Thursday, Friday, and over the weekend, which could disrupt bunkering.

All bunkering areas remained open for supply off Malta this week, with no backlogs reported, Seatrans Shipping agency says.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal in Malta, with some suppliers offering prompt deliveries, a source says.

Bunker availability has improved in the Greek port of Piraeus this week, with some suppliers offering for prompt dates, a source says.

Africa

Bunkering was suspended in Algoa Bay amid strong winds and heavy swells on Wednesday morning, according to Rennies Ships Agency. Five vessels were held up waiting to bunker at anchorage on Wednesday morning, Rennies says. 11 more vessels are scheduled to arrive for bunkers between Wednesday and Sunday.

Strong winds and high waves are forecast in Algoa Bay on Thursday, Friday, and over the weekend, which could further disrupt bunker deliveries.

Meanwhile, supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal in Algoa Bay and Durban, where suppliers can offer deliveries on prompt dates, a source says.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)