ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Supply of LSMGO is said to be normal in ARA ports this week, where several suppliers can offer prompt deliveries of the grade, sources say.

Prompt supply of VLSFO and HSFO can be hard to find in Rotterdam and other ARA ports this week, they say. The recommended lead time for LSMGO in Rotterdam is three days, while VLSFO and HSFO deliveries may require up to seven days, they say. Amsterdam and Antwerp have similar lead times for these grades.

Independently held fuel oil stocks in the ARA increased by 430,000 bbls to 7.52 million bbls last week, Insights Global data shows. The stocks have to their highest level in five weeks amid signs of higher non-Russian inflows.

Russia dropped down from the top of the list of the ARA’s biggest fuel oil sources in the first week of August, while inflows from other regions went up, according to data from cargo tracker Vortexa.

With most European Union countries preparing to phase out imports of Russian oil products within eight months after an embargo was approved in June, refineries and oil traders in northwest Europe eventually have to switch to non-Russian oil.

To replace Russian fuel oil imports, several buyers have looked to the UK, Colombia, Germany, Finland, Poland and Sweden for imports this month, according to Vortexa.

Gasoil inventories in the ARA added weight last week, increasing 130,000 bbls to 11.19 million bbls, according to Insights Global data.

HSFO can be tight for prompt delivery off Skaw, while suppliers are offering LSMGO for prompt deliveries, a source says.

Bunker supply is said to be normal in Hamburg, where some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, a source says. Recommended lead times for VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO are around five days, the source adds.

LSMGO availability is normal in Bremerhaven, while VLSFO and HSFO deliveries remain subject to enquiries.

Mediterranean

Bunkering at Las Palmas’ weather-exposed outer anchorage has resumed on Wednesday amid calmer weather conditions, according to port agent MH Bland. The port’s outer anchorage has been closed for bunker operations since 3 August amid strong winds and heavy swells. Swells have reduced to a moderate level of 1.1 metres on Wednesday from 1.4 metres on Tuesday, and 1.9 metres last week, MH Bland says.

Prompt bunker deliveries have been difficult to find in Las Palmas this week, and recommended lead times for all grades have gone up to seven days, a source says.

Bunker backlogs have been reduced in Gibraltar, with three vessels waiting to bunker at anchorage on Wednesday morning, down from nine last week, according to port agent MH Bland. One supplier experienced up to 36 hours of delays on Wednesday.

Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to normal in Gibraltar, where some suppliers can offer delivery on prompt dates, sources say. HSFO availability is slightly tight in the region, they say.

Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries in Gibraltar are around 4-5 days, while HSFO may require longer lead times of around seven days, a source says.

Ceuta’s bunker backlog from earlier this week has been cleared. A supplier had faced temporary technical issues. The issue has been resolved, and the supplier is fully operational in Ceuta, shipping agent Jose Salama & Cia says. Two vessels were due to arrive for bunkers in Ceuta on Wednesday. Bunker availability is said to be normal in the port, and suppliers can offer prompt deliveries, a source says.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal in Algeciras, but prospects for HSFO delivery are subject to enquiries, a source says. Algeciras remained fully operational on Wednesday with slight congestion reported at its inner and outer anchorages, MH Bland says.

All ports in Malta and offshore bunkering areas are open for supply, with no backlogs reported, according to Seatrans Shipping agency. Seven vessels were scheduled to arrive for bunkers on Wednesday. There is good demand for VLSFO and LSMGO in ports and off Malta and suppliers have mostly filled up their delivery schedules for the week.

Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight in Piraeus this week, where prompt deliveries can be difficult to find. Some suppliers are expecting replenishment next week, which could ease the supply pressure, a source says.

Africa

Bunkering resumed in Algoa Bay on Tuesday after being suspended on Monday amid harsh weather conditions, according to Rennies Ships Agency.

However, there are concerns about possible disruptions between Thursday and Monday due to forecast of strong winds and heavy swells in the region. Eight vessels are scheduled to arrive for bunkers in Algoa Bay and Port Elizabeth this week, Rennies says.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is said to be normal in Algoa Bay and Durban, where suppliers can offer deliveries on prompt dates, a source says. Recommended lead times for the two grades are 5-7 days, the source adds.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)