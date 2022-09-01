ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Several suppliers can offer prompt LSMGO deliveries in the ARA hub, sources say. VLSFO and HSFO supplies are tight to secure for prompt dates and require lead times of 5-6 days Independently held fuel oil inventories in the ARA have swelled to multi-month highs last week, according to Insights Global data.

The region’s fuel oil stocks increased by 290,000 bbls to 7.98 million bbls in the week ending 25 August, Insights Global data shows. The stocks have increased despite signs of slowdown in Russian inflows, with lower exports explaining part of the growth in fuel inventories.

Fuel oil exports have slumped from 244,000 b/d on average in July to 138,000 b/d in the first four weeks of this month, Vortexa estimates. The export ratio of HSFO to low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) has flipped from 26/74 in July to 60/40 in August.

Less export volumes have departed for ports in Spain, Egypt, Norway and Morocco this month, while more to Senegal and the oil storage hub in Freeport, Bahamas. Meanwhile, the ARAs gasoil inventories decreased by 1.37 million bbls to 12.72 million bbls last week, Insights Global data shows. But the gasoil stocks were at their bulkiest level since mid-January.

Prompt LSMGO supply is readily available with some suppliers off Skaw, while HSFO deliveries are

subject to enquiries, a source says Bunker fuel availability remains normal in Hamburg and recommended lead times are about five days across all grades.

LSMGO availability is normal in Bremerhaven, but securing VLSFO and HSFO deliveries for prompt dates can be difficult. VLSFO availability is slight tight as a supplier awaits a resupply cargo from a Finnish refinery.

Securing prompt delivery of VLSFO and LSMGO can be difficult in Italy’s Ravenna and Monfalcone ports, while availability is said to be normal in Marghera, a source says.

Mediterranean

Bunker fuel availability is tight across all grades in Gibraltar. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and HSFO are around seven days, while LSMGO has shorter lead time of five days. Bunker operations were halted for a short period on Tuesday morning in Gibraltar, following a collision between a dry bulk carrier and an LNG carrier. But bunkering is said to be progressing smoothly now, a source says.

Gibraltar port authority is working to clear the situation and has directed the bulk carrier OS 35 that was involved in the collision to move Eastside of Gibraltar. Three vessels are waiting to bunker in Gibraltar on Wednesday morning, port agent MH Bland says.

One supplier is experiencing 18-24 hours of delay.

Bunker fuel availability is normal across all grades in Ceuta, sources say.

Bunker operations are running smoothly in Las Palmas, with suppliers offering deliveries at both inner and outer anchorages. VLSFO and LSMGO availability are normal in Las Palmas, and recommended lead times for LSMGO is around four days.

All ports in Malta and offshore bunkering areas are open for supply, with no backlogs reported so far, according to Seatrans Shipping agency. 11 vessels were scheduled to arrive for bunkers in and off Malta on Wednesday.

Africa

Bunkering has been suspended in Algoa Bay since Monday due to adverse weather conditions, according to Rennies Ships Agency.

Strong winds and waves ranging up to 3.4 meters have hit Algoa Bay on Tuesday, and weather is forecast to remain bad until Friday. Harsh weather conditions could lead to congestion build up over the coming days.

Last week, suppliers in Algoa Bay struggled to deliver stems due to multiple weather triggered disruptions, which has continued to this week. 10 vessels are scheduled to arrive to bunker in Algoa

Bay and Port Elizabeth this week, Rennies says.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability are normal in Durban, and lead times are about seven days out.

A supplier can offer VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries for prompt dates in Nigeria’s Lagos.

Source: ENGINE By Shilpa Sharma