ENGINE: Europe & Africa Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Northwest Europe

Availability of LSMGO and VLSFO is normal in Rotterdam and other ports in the ARA hub, sources say. Recommended lead times for the two grades in Rotterdam are 3-4 days, and 5-7 days for HSFO, a source says.

Independently held fuel oil stocks in the ARA dropped to their lowest level since mid-May last week, according to Insights Global data. The region’s fuel oil stocks decreased by 160,000 bbls to 6.49 million bbls in the week to 20 October and remained below their five-year average position.

According to Vortexa data, the ARA’s net import surplus has come down in October, which could have contributed towards the recent stock draws. The ARA’s total fuel oil exports have increased by 65,000 b/d from September to 214,000 b/d in October so far, according to Vortexa cargo tracking estimates. Imports to the region have increased by a smaller 18,000 b/d to 338,000 b/d. Most of these import volumes came from Saudi Arabia, the UK, Greece and the UAE.

The region’s gasoil stocks decreased some last week. The stocks dropped by 30,000 bbls to 12.35 million bbls.

Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal off Skaw, a source says. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries are around seven days. HSFO requires a longer lead time of around 10 days.

LSMGO availability is normal in the Spanish port of Santander. Bunker supply is normal in Germany’s Hamburg port and recommended lead times are about five days across all grades.

LSMGO supply is normal in Bremerhaven, but securing VLSFO and HSFO deliveries for prompt dates can be difficult, a source says.

Bunker supply is still tight across key ports in France including Dunkirk and Le Havre, a source says. Workers at ExxonMobil’s 140,000 b/d Fos and 240,000 b/d Port Jerome refineries have stopped striking. But resumption of normal supply from these refineries could take some more days.

Mediterranean

Securing prompt delivery of VLSFO can be slightly difficult in Gibraltar, where one supplier’s replenishment stocks have been delayed from arriving. Meanwhile, the port’s VLSFO benchmark is at discounts to several other regional ports including Algeciras, Las Palmas and Ceuta. But it is at a slight premium to Malta. HSFO availability is also tight for prompt dates in Gibraltar Strait ports. Some suppliers can offer limited quantities. Recommended lead times for HSFO delivery is up to seven days there, a source says. LSMGO supply is said to be normal in the region, and some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Algeciras, Ceuta and Las Palmas, sources say. The two grades are said to be tight for prompt supply in Malta, where supply is expected to improve from early next month, a source says. Supply is also tight in the Greek port of Piraeus.

Minimal congestion has been reported in Gibraltar and Algeciras this week, according to port agent MH Bland. Bunker operations are running normally in Ceuta and Malta with no reported congestion this week. 10 vessels were due to arrive for bunkers on Wednesday, shipping agent Jose Salama & Cia said.

Bunker operations are running normally in Las Palmas. Strong waves are forecast to hit Las Palmas on Friday evening, which could disrupt deliveries in the port’s weather-exposed outer anchorage area.

All bunkering areas are open for supply off Malta. 10 vessels were due to arrive for bunkers in and off Malta on Wednesday, according to Seatrans Shipping agency.

Africa

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available for prompt deliveries in Mozambique’s Maputo and Nacala. HSFO can also be supplied prompt in Nacala, sources say.

Bunkering is progressing normally in Algoa Bay, and no backlogs were reported on Wednesday, according to Rennies Ships Agency. Six vessels are scheduled to arrive for bunkers in Port Elizabeth and Algoa Bay this week, it says. There is a forecast of strong winds and swells on Thursday and Friday, which could cause some delays and disruptions to bunker deliveries.

Bunker supply is said to be good in Durban and Algoa Bay, sources say. VLSFO continues to be priced considerably lower in Algoa Bay than in Durban.

Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO in Durban are around seven days.

All port operations are running normally in South African ports after the port and rail workers strike ended last week. Two unions, which represent workers at the state-owned logistic company Transnet, ended strike last week after reaching a wage deal with the company.

Source: ENGINE, By Shilpa Sharma (https://engine.online/)