ENGINE: Europe & Africa Fuel Availability Outlook

• Some suppliers in Antwerp claim slight loading delays

• Weather to deteriorate in Gibraltar Strait

• Bad weather triggers suspension in Las Palmas and Malta

Some suppliers in Antwerp have been reporting backlogged barge schedules and terminal loadings after a storm disrupted operations last week, sources say.

Demand remains normal in the ARA hub. Recommended lead times are mostly unchanged from last week at around 2-5 days across fuel grades.

ARA’s independently held fuel oil stocks were heavily drawn again last week, plunging almost 8% lower. And the hub’s gasoil stocks dropped 4% to new eight-year lows.

Bunker demand has been said to be slow in Hamburg. Recommended lead times are still around 3-5 days for VLSFO and LSMGO.

Bunker availability in Genoa for VLSFO and LSMGO is reported to be good, while HSFO380 remains tight. Recommended lead times are still around 2-5 days for VLSFO and LSMGO.

In Gibraltar, bunker congestion is seen minimal on Wednesday, with two vessels in line for deliveries, says port agent MH Bland. However, suppliers in Gibraltar Strait ports brace for gale and heavy swells that are forecast to hit from Friday and last to at least Thursday next week.

Weather suspensions are highly likely and congestion could delay bunker deliveries at anchorages. Shipowners are seen planning their bunker schedules accordingly.

Algeciras’ A, B, and C anchorages had some congestion on Wednesday morning, while the outer D anchorage did not, says MH Bland. Two suppliers were running 6-8 hours behind schedule in the port.

Bad weather triggered partial suspension in Las Palmas and Malta on Monday. Bunker operations have been fully suspended in all six offshore bunkering areas in Malta, while bunkering has only been possible at inner anchorage and by ex-pipe at berth in Las Palmas, says port agent MH Bland.

Conditions are forecast to improve off Malta from Wednesday evening and through to Saturday, before deteriorating again for a period on Sunday and Monday.

Las Palmas faces high swells for a week ahead, except for a lull on Thursday when the outer anchorage can become operational again.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)