Enginei Powers Royston To New Penguin Relationship

Royston Diesel Power’s advanced enginei EFMS (electronic fuel management system) has been specified for a range of new specialist maritime security vessels and multi-role crew boats.

The move will see 16 enginei units supplied to Penguin International Limited, the Singapore-based designer and operator of aluminium workboats.

Penguin, the world’s largest builder of mid-sized crew boats, is building several of its flagship Flex Fighter range of high-speed armoured security vessels for anti-piracy operations off the coast of Nigeria. New Flex-42X multi-role crew boats will also be destined for its own chartering operations in Southeast Asia.

This is the first time Penguin has opted for Royston’s technology, and work is already underway on the two shipbuilding projects, with the first four enginei installations completed to provide advanced fuel management capabilities.

At least a further 12 units are scheduled for supply and installation over the coming months as part of Penguin’s plans to expand its newbuild solutions in the mid-sized security boat and crew boat sector.

The enginei systems are being supplied by Royston’s local distributors for the Malaya region, CAN Traders and Service Pte. Ltd.

Powered by three Caterpillar C32 main engines each, the 40-metre Flex Fighter can accommodate up to 12 security personnel and 23 passengers, running at speeds of up to 28 knots. The 42-metre Flex-42X can carry up to 80 passengers and reach a top speed of 30 knots.

Penguin Group’s managing director James Tham, said: “After extensive evaluation, we decided to spec enginei into our security boats and crew boats as a well-balanced EFMS solution for our owners.”

The enginei units, which include Corolis meters for the main engines and generators, are being installed as part of a comprehensive suite of advanced digital marine technologies, designed to offer enhanced long-term operational safety and efficiency performance.

Greater integration of advanced real-time information tools will be expected to contribute to reducing fuel and operational costs, enabling both the crews and vessel operators to have available detailed real-time engine performance and other mission critical information.

enginei’s sensor technology has been specified to accurately monitor engine fuel consumption, which will be tracked against GPS data, voyage details and operational mode.

The data is collected, processed and relayed to bridge and engine room-mounted touchscreen monitors to enable the vessel’s master to adjust vessel speed and take whatever other actions are needed to reduce fuel consumption.

Installation of the enginei units is being carried out by Penguin’s own team of engineers, while CAN Traders is overseeing the commissioning work.

Sean O’Neill, Royston’s regional sales manager, said the optimisation of fuel use and the minimisation of emissions is an increasingly important issue in the international marine sector.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in our technology from global builders and operators who want to achieve measurable operational and cost savings for their vessels.

“We are delighted to be involved in a new relationship with Penguin, whose new build, ready specified solution for the Nigerian offshore sector is garnering considerable interest. Our success in securing specification demonstrates enginei’s feature-rich capabilities supported by excellent technical expertise.”

enginei EFMS is compatible with all marine engine types and can be interfaced with new-build engine installations or retrofitted to operating vessel. Bunker monitoring applications are also available.

Source: Royston