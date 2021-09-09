Enhanced BASSnet 2.11 software suite optimises maritime operations

BASSnet 2.11, the next generation fleet management system from BASS Software, is designed to streamline operational and environmental processes. Owners and managers of ships and offshore assets will also benefit from the company’s revolutionary Business Intelligence (BI) Dashboard for in-depth insight on fleet-wide operational data.

“BASSnet is an integrated Cloud-based system covering all major maritime areas,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “Our multi-platform software has extensive features and functionality, mobile apps and API integrations for end-to-end processes. We’ve created an effective all-in-one solution in BASSnet 2.11.”

It is also crucial for maritime stakeholders to access detailed, fleet-wide analytics to optimise business processes. With its single and extensive database, BASSnet is a rich source of fleet-wide data. It was a natural next step for BASS to create a comprehensive business intelligence solution, the BASSnet BI Dashboard.

“Customers need an instant overview of fleet-wide data, in a way that makes sense to them and aligns with their business needs,” says Martin Bjornebye, VP of Research & Development at BASS. “The BI Dashboard does this brilliantly on any device with an internet connection. Users gain in-depth business insights in user-curated dashboards and can also drill-down to transaction details.”

The solution leverages Microsoft Power BI Embedded for exceptional data visualisation. With the BASSnet BI Dashboard, it’s easy to understand complex fleet-wide data to better plan ahead.

In BASSnet 2.11, BASS has also further optimised each individual module in the software suite for greater efficiency.

BASSnet Maintenance is essential for cost-efficient maintenance. It enables ad-hoc corrective maintenance, preventive condition monitoring, and defects and claims management. The closely-related Materials module ensures smart material management with optimised inventory control & forecasting. BASS’s Fleet Management module has a centralised equipment library for optimised inventory management, efficient database creation, and maintenance tracking & strategy management.

Other highlights in the 2.11 release can be found in BASSnet Procurement, which enables customers to benefit from end-to-end procurement to pay processes, cost-effective material supply management, the convenience of online approvals, a simplified quotation process, and easy visibility of supplier contracts. BASSnet SAFIR (Safety and Improvement Reporting) has also been enhanced to ensure safety compliance with efficient reporting & event analysis, easing preparation for audits & inspections. Customers can avoid recurrences with convenient fleet-wide experience sharing, detailed event reporting overview, trend analysis & performance indicators.

BASSnet 2.11 brings many more improvements to other core modules, including BASSnet Projects, Operations, Document Management, and HSEQ systems. The company’s comprehensive HR Management (Crewing & Payroll) system now also includes a smart planning feature for simplified crew planning. In addition, BASS has developed multiple mobile apps, including an Inspection app for digital audits and inspections on-site, an Inventory app for stock-takes while walking onboard your ship, and a self-service Crew Portal. Third party integrations to Q88, eCommerce and Financial Adapters further add to BASSnet’s openness and flexibility.

Innovation is central to BASS’s ethos. The company’s suite of scalable Cloud solutions is a testament to their forward-looking approach and adoption of latest technology. With its rich and configurable functionality, insightful analytics, and end-to-end processes, BASSnet 2.11 is the complete ERP solution for safe, efficient and eco-friendly operations.

Source: BASS Software