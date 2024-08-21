Enhanced Intra-Europe Connections with Revamped Scandinavia Baltic Express (SBX)

ONE is excited to announce significant improvements to our Scandinavia Baltic Express (SBX) service. Besides of existing Gdynia and Frederica coverage, we have include the new calling port of Antwerp, Rotterdam, Rauma, Gävle, that offering greater flexibility and faster transit times for your intra-Europe cargo.

With Our New Calling Port Expansion:

Enhanced Flexibility: The addition of Antwerp and Rotterdam as main portsprovides two convenient options to seamlessly integrate with your supply chain.

Customer Oriented and Effective Solutions: We strive to offer comprehensive service, and adding these new ports for best optimal transit time for both import and export.

First Direct Call: ONE is proud to offer the first direct service to Rauma (Finland) and Gävle (Sweden), expanding our reach and streamlining your shipments

Double Calling Gdynia: Ensures optimal transit times for both import and export cargo.

Operation Stability: Two dedicated vessels operated to ensure consistent and reliable service.

Service Details:

Port Rotation: Antwerp > Rotterdam > Frederica > Gdynia(1st call) > Rauma > Gävle > Gdynia (2nd call) > Antwerp

Frequency: Weekly Service

Vessel Lineup: 2 Vessels

Commencement Date: 20-Oct-2024 (ETA from Antwerp)



Source: Ocean Network Express