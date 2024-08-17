Enhancing Dry Bulk Vessel Performance Through Regular Inspections

1. Introduction

The maritime industry continues to evolve, with operational performance enhancements aimed at improving safety, efficiency, crew wellbeing, and environmental stewardship. Inspections provide a trusted mechanism to uphold standards and support proactive and effective risk reduction toward zero harm.

Inspection programs such as the Oil Companies International Marine Forum’s (OCIMF) Ship Inspection Report Programme (SIRE), the Chemical Distribution Institute (CDI), and RightShip’s RISQ Programme for Dry Bulk vessels play a crucial role in maintaining high standards. These inspections not only ensure vessels meet operational standards but also verify that the ship’s condition and safety practices are optimal for the crew and officers on board.

Data has shown that maintaining high standards, coupled with appropriate inspection frequency and subsequent improvement actions by owners and managers, effectively reduces detentions and incidents. However, there remains room for improvement and further strengthening of Safety Management System (SMS) performance across the industry.

RightShip’s recent analysis of dry bulk vessel performance reveals key trends and challenges, offering valuable insights for charterers, ports and terminals, shipowners, and managers. This paper presents these insights to influence strengthening of practices to improve performance and mitigate risks across fleets.

2. Analysing Bulk and General Cargo Vessel Performance

2.1 Port State Control (PSC) Performance

An analysis of 3,435 dry bulk and general cargo vessel detentions from January 2021 to June 2024 revealed notable trends based on vessel age. Detention rates increased up to the age of 12 years, followed by a consistent trend to 17 years, then showed a slight decline up to 21 years. Noting that RightShip criteria currently requires an acceptable inspection status to be maintained post 14 years.

2.2 Incident Performance

An examination of 5,628 incidents involving dry bulk and general cargo vessels from January 2021 to June 2024 reveals a variable performance regardless of vessel age. This variability suggests a significant influence of human factors in these incidents. However, a slightly higher incident ratio was observed in vessels aged between 6 and 13 years. Regular inspections help managers to strengthen controls, to reduce potential causes and risk of incidents, that may also include human factors.

3. Inspections: Enhancing Performance and Mitigating Risks

The dry bulk industry faces ongoing safety challenges, necessitating continuous diligence to strengthen standards, oversight, and controls.

RightShip recognises the value of inspection programs such as the SIRE program, CDI, and RISQ Inspections for Dry Bulk vessels. Coupled with an appropriate frequency of inspection and related improvement actions undertaken by owners and managers, these programs can not only effectively reduce cases of detentions and incidents, but also help Shipowners reduce cost and supply chain impacts through unplanned downtime and repairs. For example, impacts observed through the RISQ Program include:

Detention Rate reduction:

An analysis of detentions from January 2022 to June 2024 showed a reduced frequency of detentions when comparing vessel data before and after RISQ Inspections. During this period, 2,863 unique vessels were inspected. Of the 2,547 vessels that underwent PSC inspections in the six months before their RISQ inspection, 14% experienced detention. In contrast, only 6% of the 2,377 vessels inspected in the six months after their RISQ inspection were detained. This represents a reduction of 247 detentions.

Incident Reduction: Similarly, an analysis of vessels inspected under the RISQ program, which had also experienced serious incidents from January 2022 to June 2024, demonstrated a reduction in the frequency of serious incidents post-RISQ Inspection. Out of 227 unique vessels inspected, 136 vessels (59%) had experienced a serious incident in the six months before their RISQ inspection. In contrast, only 44 vessels (19%) experienced a serious incident in the six months following their inspection. Many of these incidents were linked to human factors. The analysis considered Category A and B incidents, including loss of life, abandonments, severe pollution, and loss of propulsion requiring towage or shore assistance.

14%-6%

Reduction in the detention rate before and after RISQ inspections. 59%-19%

Reduction in the serious incident rate of vessels following their RISQ inspection.

4. Next Steps – Continuous Improvement and Industry Engagement

Review and apply RISQ 3.1:

RISQ continues to evolve to reflect updates to regulations, industry standards and to include clarifications based on industry input. Incorporating assessment against RISQ in regular SMS reviews is essential. RightShip’s recently updated RightShip Inspection Ship Questionnaire 3.1 (RISQ 3.1) is a valuable resource for assessing and improving SMS.Stakeholder input as part of a collaborative approach:

As RISQ evolves to meet rising industry performance expectations, RightShip will continue to gather customer input and feedback to support the industry.

Additionally, RightShip will establish targeted engagement with Charterers, Ports and Terminals, and Owners and Managers, as part of our ongoing review of the approach to further support industry performance.

