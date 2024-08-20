Enhancing Lebanon’s readiness for oil spills

Lebanon’s ability to tackle oil spills received a significant boost last week, through a virtual IMO training event focused on the critical importance of rapid response to oil pollution incidents. Held from 13 to 15 August, the OPRC Level 3 course brought together 21 senior managers and administrators who are key to Lebanon’s oil spill response efforts.

Through interactive online lectures, exercises, and discussions, participants honed their decision-making skills, emphasizing the need for quick action to minimize the impact of any potential spill. The training highlighted the importance of robust cooperation—not only within Lebanon but also with neighbouring countries and the international community.

Key topics included understanding roles and responsibilities before and during an incident, navigating relevant regulations and conventions, and addressing liability and compensation issues. The group reviewed the current status of Lebanon’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP), exploring ways to further enhance the country’s preparedness.

In addition to sharpening their skills, participants gained valuable networking opportunities, fostering a collaborative approach to oil spill readiness and response.

The course was organized by the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea (REMPEC), through IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).

Source: IMO