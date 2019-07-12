Enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden area

How do you deal with maritime crimes at sea – and how do you train others to do so? These are the skills being taught on the latest in a series of regional training of trainers courses on combating insecurity in the maritime domain. Participants from 18 countries* are attending the course, at the Mohammed Bin Naif Academy for Maritime Science and Security Studies, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (30 June – 11 July).

Participants are learning teaching skills. They are also becoming familiar with how to deal with maritime crimes at sea, including piracy/robbery, drug trafficking, marine terrorism, weapons smuggling, and human trafficking. The training is being conducted by subject matter experts from the Saudi Arabia Border Guard, International Committee of the Red Cross/Red Crescent and IMO

The course is jointly organised by IMO and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the Jeddah Amendment to Djibouti Code of Conduct. It is part of a training programme to prepare selected participants to acquire the necessary skills to deliver training in their own countries and regionally. This is the tenth course in a series under a sponsorship programme of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through IMO. To date, 226 students from across the region have benefitted from the training, since 2013.

* Bahrain, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania and Yemen.

Source: IMO