Enhancing regional maritime security cooperation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

IMO is continuing to support work on information sharing to boost maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

A virtual meeting of the Steering committee* of the revised Code of Conduct concerning the repression of piracy, armed robbery against ships and illicit maritime activity in the western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden Area (also known as the Jeddah Amendment to the Djibouti Code of Conduct 2017) was held (9 June) to discuss ways of continuing to enhance regional maritime security efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, agreed to proposals presented by Kenya and Madagascar to develop an enduring regional information sharing network, anchored on multiagency National Maritime Information Sharing Centres in all the participating countries.

Proposals by Ethiopia and Mozambique were also presented. These called for better coordination of capacity building efforts, based on regional needs and priorities.

The meeting also called on IMO members and other appropriate organizations and the industry to provide assistance to participating States to help implement the code of conduct through the DCoC Trust fund, in order for all Member States to benefit.

* Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia and Seychelles

Source: IMO