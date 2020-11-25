Eni declares force majeure on Nigeria Brass River crude exports – source

Eni declared force majeure (FM) on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil following pipeline explosions in Bayelsa state, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source added that the FM letter was dated Nov. 22. Eni did not immediately comment.

An explosion hit pipelines at Shell and Eni oilfields in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, resulting in a leak, a community leader said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)