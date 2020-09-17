Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Eni has proposed building bio-refineries in Abu Dhabi: CEO

Eni has proposed building bio-refineries in Abu Dhabi: CEO

in General Energy News 18/09/2020

Italy’s Eni has proposed building bio-refineries in Abu Dhabi, the energy group’s Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday.

The Italian oil major has been focusing on developing new clean technologies in recent years as it steps up preparations for a decarbonised future.

“Technology becomes a bargaining chip to speak a different language…in areas that are oil and gas,” Descalzi said in an online conference.

Eni has recently made a series of oil and gas agreements in Abu Dhabi, including buying a 20% stake in ADNOC Refining.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software