Eniram signs MoU to participate in Project Forward for developing new generation of bulk carriers

Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Athens-based Arista Shipping to participate in the Project Forward initiative, which is led by Arista. The project has developed a dry bulk carrier vessel that features an unprecedented high level of energy efficiency. The carrier’s design is based on LNG fuelled propulsion. Eniram’s contribution will be to assist in the development of monitoring and optimisation tools.

The selection of Eniram to participate was based on its strong track record and in-house competences in the utilisation of ship data and modelling to provide accurate recommendations for improving efficiency. The vessel design will enable compliance with all known, applicable, and anticipated regulations proposed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). These include the Energy Efficiency Design Index 2025, SOx post 2020, and NOx Tier III without any after treatment.

“We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project, which will create a vessel with the levels of performance and sustainability needed as the marine industry enters a new era. Our input will help ensure that operational visibility will be maximised, and that the new ships can operate at optimal efficiency,” says Giannis Moraitakis, E&A Business & Sales Development Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

“Project Forward represents a milestone for the shipping industry, since it brings a substantial discontinuity to traditional ship design and performance. The project establishes LNG as a global marine fuel, and we welcome Eniram’s involvement. They have proven expertise in energy management technology, and this know-how will be of great importance. The aim of the project is to arrive at a fully elaborated decision support tool, which will be extremely valuable in enabling us to predict, monitor, optimise, and also demonstrate the actual performance of the vessels,” says Antonis Trakakis, Technical Manager, Arista Shipping.

Wärtsilä is also a part of the project team because of its experience and leading technologies in LNG propulsion. The propulsion design concept is to be based on a novel arrangement featuring just two highly efficient Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines without additional gensets. Other parties involved include Finnish ship designer Deltamarin, the Houston-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and GTT, the French LNG membrane containment system designer.

Arista Shipping has signed a Letter of Intent with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YZJ) to build a series of up to 20 bulk carriers to the new design.

Source: Wärtsilä