Ensign research reveals “alarming disparity” between employers and workers on pensions

Employers in the maritime industry could be missing out in the battle to attract top talent by underestimating the importance of pensions as part of their employee benefits package, according to new research published today by Ensign.

The research points to a significant disconnect between the importance attached to retirement saving by maritime industry employers and their staff. While more than half of employers surveyed see pensions as a “not very” or only “moderately” important part of their overall employee benefits package, a similar survey of workers in the sector found that more than four in five regard pensions as “very” important.

Employers view the recruitment and retention of staff as their single biggest HR challenge, ahead of political and regulatory developments and globalisation. Yet pensions rank only sixth among factors seen as affecting recruitment and retention, behind such factors as flexible working and workplace surroundings.

Commenting on the findings, Ensign CEO, Andrew Waring, said:

“This research represents a wake-up call for employers in the shipping and maritime sector. It illustrates an alarming disparity between the industry’s employers and their workers in their attitudes to retirement provision, with employers worryingly slow to recognise the importance of pensions to their staff.

“In a highly competitive labour market, employers are all too aware of the challenge of attracting top talent to the industry, and employees are telling us that pensions are a critical factor in their choice of employer. Yet many employers are under estimating the importance of retirement provision as part of the employee benefits package. The message from these findings is clear: employers who downplay the importance of pensions risk losing out in the battle for talent.”

Other key findings include:

Employers see recruitment and retention of staff as their biggest HR challenge, followed by GDPR and globalisation

Employers see salary as the biggest factor in recruiting and retaining staff, followed by job satisfaction and annual leave – pensions rank sixth

While 40% of employers review the performance of their pension provider annually, a third do so only every two years or (in 13% of cases) not at all.

50% of respondents think auto-enrolment (AE) has succeeded in encouraging more UK maritime employees into pension saving, while a further 30% think it has encouraged more employees into pension saving, regardless of whether they are UK domiciled

Half of respondents are clear on auto-enrolment requirements and which employees are eligible, while a further 20% were unclear but had enrolled all staff anyway, either to treat staff equally or to avoid the risk of non-compliance

To comply with AE requirements, 40% of respondents used their existing scheme as the qualifying vehicle, while 23% joined a qualifying scheme such as a master trust, and 17% set up a new qualifying scheme of their own

Employers regard investment returns as the most important factor in choosing a pension provider, followed by provider reputation and overall cost

Source: Ensign