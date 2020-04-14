Enterprise offers crude shipments on existing pipeline from Gulf Coast to Cushing

Enterprise products partners said it would offer spot shipments of crude on an existing pipeline from the U.S. Gulf coast to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures, as demand to store oil inland surges.

The move marks a sharp reversal from recent pipeline projects that were all built connecting inland markets to the Gulf Coast as U.S. crude exports climbed to record highs after Washington lifted a ban in late 2015.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has crushed global oil demand and dented U.S. crude exports, and put a premium on finding places to store oil as a worldwide glut builds.

“Given the current turmoil in the crude oil market, including impacts on both refinery and export demand, there is strong market interest to access the Cushing storage market,” Enterprise said in a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The company said it would offer service from Enterprise Katy in Fort Bend County, Texas, to Cushing, Oklahoma, on capacity that it has acquired by lease on an existing pipeline system.

It was not immediately clear which pipeline system the new service would be available on. Enterprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Enterprise plans to charge spot shippers $3 a barrel for the new service, effective May 1, 2020, according to the filing.

