EnTrust Global Announces the Launch of Purus Marine

EnTrust Global, a leading asset management firm, today announced the launch of Purus Marine, a maritime company that owns environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, contracted long-term to high-quality end users. The Company will serve the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and maritime environmental remediation sectors.

Julian Proctor, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

Purus Marine’s fleet will reduce the carbon emissions and ocean pollution of its customers by using:

● Low-to-zero carbon fuel technologies

● Energy-saving devices

● Design and operational efficiencies

“As the maritime industry confronts the challenges of climate change, Purus Marine is strongly positioned to meet our customers’ increasing demands for low-carbon vessels and equipment” said Julian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Purus Marine.

“Our specialized industry knowledge, our extensive relationships with end users, banks and shipyards, and the talent of our senior leadership, will support Purus Marine’s growth,” said Svein Engh, Senior Adviser and Board Member of Purus Marine.

“We are excited to launch Purus Marine and make an immediate and measurable impact on reducing carbon emissions and pollutants from the maritime industry. Our mission is to support the industry’s transition to a zero-carbon and sustainable future,” said Gregg Hymowitz, CEO and Chairman of EnTrust Global and Chairman of the Board of Purus Marine.

Purus Marine has formed its first partnership, called DP Lease, with Damen Shipyard of the Netherlands. DP Lease will focus on owning electric and hybrid-electric ferries, towage and harbor equipment, contracted out to Damen’s clients.

Source: EnTrust Global