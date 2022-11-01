Environmental DNA Initiative Selected for COI-NEXT

The “Center for the Realization of Nature Positive* Growth Society” project led by Tohoku University, which is also the representative institution of the ANEMONE Consortium** in which NYK participates, has been selected by the Japan Science and Technology Agency for the COI-NEXT.

COI-NEXT is an industry-academia co-creating system in which universities and other organizations take the lead in formulating a vision for future society and promote research and development to realize the vision. The organizations create an independent industry-academia-government co-creation center that will generate results on a sustainable basis.

Since June 2022, NYK has been participating in the ANEMONE Consortium and conducting joint research about environmental DNA*** with Tohoku University and Hokkaido University.

The “Center for Realization of Nature Positive Growth Society” project aims to realize a new society while enriching nature through collaboration among industry, government, academia, and the private sector, based on the self-management of nature by local people, utilizing information about nature obtained from large-scale environmental DNA observations. This project is a major step toward expanding the environmental DNA observation network.

NYK will contribute to the collection, accumulation, and utilization of biodiversity information through seawater sampling.

In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

This initiative for protecting the marine environment is a most important theme for the NYK Group, which desires to give back to the sea.

The NYK Group will continue to embody its corporate philosophy of contributing to the realization of a better global society by proactively addressing social issues as a good corporate citizen.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha