Environmental Protection Alliance Launches Clean Fuel Campaign: Calls for a Shipping Industrywide Ban on Scrubbers to Protect the Environment

The current initiative addresses the pollution emitted by the shipping industry and the recent efforts to protect the environment by limiting the use of the most polluting forms of fuel. In order to reduce the harmful impacts of shipping on the environment, on January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency that regulates global shipping, will begin enforcing a rule capping the sulphur content in bunker fuel to 0.5% for all commercial shipping vessels, down from the current 3.5%. This new sulphur cap is expected to affect approximately 96 percent of the world shipping fleet.

The new IMO regulations are designed to slash the amount of sulphur that ships release into the atmosphere. However, a number of companies are relying on a technicality or ‘loophole’ in the regulations in order to continue using the higher sulphur fuel oil and bypass the true intent of the new rules. These companies are installing exhaust gas scrubber systems to ‘cheat’ and avoid compliance with the sulphur limits. This allows unethical companies to avoid their environmental responsibilities.

Source: EPA (Environmental Protection Alliance)