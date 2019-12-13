E&P 2020 Forecast: Deepwater Bucking The Trend

Rystad Energy is forecasting that overall global upstream investments in 2020 will decrease by around 4%. Investments in shale/tight oil are expected to contract the most next year by almost 12%. Rystad Energy believes that the lower oil price and weaker cash flows will force shale companies to reduce activity. Deepwater is the only segment expected to grow above 5% next year, spelling a boom for the industry.

On a regional level, only Africa, Russia and South America are expected to see growth or flat development in investments next year, with key players like Mozambique, Libya and Mauritania pushing the largest continent’s growth to the highest worldwide at 11%. Unsurprisingly Brazil, thanks to the Marlim and Mero projects, will likely prop South America up to a predicted almost 6% of growth next year. Investments in the Middle East and Australia are also expected to grow on the back of new LNG projects and the redevelopment of old oil fields.



Source: Rystad Energy