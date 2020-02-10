EPIC GAS: Little fluctuation in figures QoQ expected

Epic Gas posts its 4Q19 results next Thursday. We do not expect any significant movement in figures QoQ seeing little optimism in the market rates during the quarter. However, prospects of a promising supply/demand balance in the upcoming years remain, while the company keeps its leaders position in the pressurized LPG market. We reiterate Buy recommendation with an unchanged NOK 17/sh Target Price and are keen to see whether Epic Gas manages to keep its bottom line in the positive territory during 4Q.

Limited changes in the results QoQ projected

Record-high revenues were reported last quarter and we do not anticipate the situation to change significantly. Although the market rates went somewhat down during the quarter, it should only partially affect the figures. Overall 2019 was said to be a year of growth in the LG trade with seaborne LPG volumes estimated to have grown by more than 5% YoY. Furthermore, Epic Gas continued its successful refinancing in October that resulted in interest savings of USD 2.8m annually, including the savings on Epic Sicily, which was purchased using the option for the bareboated vessel. And while we anticipate less stress for the bottom line during 2020, 4Q19 is estimated to barely cross it to the positive side.

Promising supply/demand balance remains

Epic Gas has recently increased its fleet to 44 vessels, keeping the leading position in the pressurized LPG market, while the fleet remains relatively young with an average age of 8 years. The shipping market remains balanced and the supply/demand fundamentals for the global LPG trade are also said to be positive with only three 3,500cbm, six 5,000cbm, two 7,500cbm and one 11,000cbm vessel to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. We also expect the impact of the coronavirus to be smaller for the last-mile-delivery company due to more domestic approach to the shipping routes.

Buy recommendation for the stock is reiterated with an unchanged NOK 17/sh Target Price ahead of the results.

Source: Norne Research