Epic Gas – Record-high revenues and positive adjusted net profit

Epic Gas posted solid 3Q19 results this morning with revenues reaching record-high USD 47.1m. Adjusted for USD 3.2m related to the fleet refinancing, net earnings came in the positive territory after a few quarters below the break-even line. As the company completed the major refinancing during 4Q19 that reduced interest margin significantly and the supply/demand fundamentals look firm in the coming period, we will make only slight adjustments to our estimates and our positive stance towards the stock is likely to be reiterated.

Bottom line in a positive territory after adjustments

Epic Gas posted 3Q19 report with revenues strongly growing QoQ and YoY and reaching the record-high level of USD 47.1m (USD 42.0m expected by us) thanks to new vessels in operations. Fleet’s expansion also increased costs, but the company reported very solid USD 5.1m in EBIT (vs. USD 3.5m our expectations). Finance expenses rose primarily by a one-off USD 1.6m of deferred finance charges related to one of the previous secured term loan facility that was refinanced in October, while the termination of the existing interest rate swap brought another USD 1.7m one-time loss. Adjusted net profit came in a positive territory at USD 0.3m (USD -0.4m expected by us).

Strengthened fleet and reduced interest margin signal for improvement in the figures

As we mentioned previously, Epic Gas has recently increased its fleet to 44 vessels, while the fleet remains relatively young with an average age of 8 years. Furthermore, the major refinancing that took place in October and resulted in interest savings of USD 2.8m annually also strengthened the company’s position. As the shipping market remains balanced and the supply/demand fundamentals for the global LPG trade are also said to be positive, we will not make any major adjustments to our model and expect to see improving figures going forward with the bottom line constantly staying in the positive territory. Our Buy recommendation for the stock is likely to be reiterated.

Full Report

Source: Norne Research